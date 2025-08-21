"Pathetic clown"; "stop wasting our time" - Fans react to Nick Kyrgios withdrawing from US Open for 3rd consecutive year in shock decision

Nick Kyrgios shockingly withdrew from the 2025 US Open, a few hours before the main draws for the event were released on August 21. The 30-year-old featured on the entry list of the tournament with a protected ranking and was also supposed to play in the mixed doubles event alongside Naomi Osaka.

However, the Aussie's persistent injuries seem to be getting the better of him and have kept him out of 11 of the last 12 Grand Slam events since 2023. He appeared at the Australian Open this year, despite undergoing knee and wrist surgeries. However, he was defeated in the first round by Jacob Fearnley in straight sets (7-6, 6-3, 7-6).

Fans reacted to the last-minute withdrawal by Kyrgios from the US Open, with a few even labelling him as a 'waste of talent'. Other tennis fans asked him to retire due to his prolonged inactivity from the sport.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

"When this pathetic clown will retire will always be too late. Sad to see a potential huge champion wasting his colossal talent being a deranged child," wrote a fan.

"Retire from tennis already and stop wasting our time," another posted.

"I think the tennis world just needs to stop reporting on this constant flop, no one cares about him," stated one.

"Slanders nearly every elite player currently while he can’t even finish a tournament, pure class," another fan opined.

"Just retire already omg nobody likes you anyway," one wrote.

Nick Kyrgios has played only five singles matches in the ongoing season.

Nick Kyrgios dropped retirement hints during this year's Australian Open

After a crushing first-round exit from the Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios made a 'realistic' assumption about the future of his tennis career, indicating a possible retirement. In the post-match press conference, the 2022 Wimbledon finalist opened up on the physical constraints that held him back from putting up a strong display, and said:

"I was hurting physically. I respect my opponent. The fans waited hours to come see me play. Yeah, I mean, realistically I can't see myself playing a singles match here again."

Kyrgios continued reflecting on his injuries and added:

"It's hard. When you're competing for the biggest tournaments in the world and you're struggling to win sets physically, it's pretty tough."

The Aussie's retirement from his Indian Wells match against Botic Van de Zandschulp further indicated that it would be quite a difficult task for Kyrgios to get back on track. He has yet to reveal any further details of what has caused his withdrawal from the US Open.

