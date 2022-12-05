Patrick McEnroe hails Kylian Mbappe as the 'best player on the planet' after his glorious performance against Poland

Former World No. 1 in doubles Patrick McEnroe has hailed France's Kylian Mbappe as the best footballer on the planet. Mbappe has been in sizzling form at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar, scoring five goals and two assists in four matches so far.

The young Frenchman once again showed his class against Poland in the Round of 16 on Sunday, scoring two outstanding goals in his side's 3-1 win.

Patrick McEnroe reacted to the 23-year-old's performance, tweeting:

"MMMMMM bappe…best player on the planet. Wow."

Patrick McEnroe @PatrickMcEnroe MMMMMM bappe…best player on the planet.



Wow MMMMMM bappe…best player on the planet. Wow

McEnroe has been keenly following the FIFA World Cup. He was disappointed by the USA's exit from the tournament on Saturday but opined that the young team could be a "big threat" at the next World Cup.

"The Dutch a bit better and experienced…but the USA right in there. 4 years from now…USA can be big threat. Youth of team a strength …but cost them today. Mistakes and huge missed opportunities," McEnroe tweeted.

Patrick McEnroe @PatrickMcEnroe The Dutch a bit better and experienced…but USA right in there. 4 years from now…USA can be big threat.



Youth of team a strength …but cost them today. Mistakes and huge missed opportunities The Dutch a bit better and experienced…but USA right in there. 4 years from now…USA can be big threat. Youth of team a strength …but cost them today. Mistakes and huge missed opportunities

“You have to be smart about the analytics” - Patrick McEnroe

Patrick McEnroe, Vice Captain of Team World, drinks out of the Laver Cup trophy

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Patrick McEnroe opined that while analytics were important, great tennis players understood what to do in important moments.

“You have to be smart about the analytics," McEnroe said. "These guys [top players] bring the pressure to you, so you may try to do too much early in the point. Of course those stats matter, but being a great tennis player means understanding what to do at crucial points. Tennis is all about risk and reward, but it’s a fine line.”

The 56-year-old, who is director of tennis at the John McEnroe Tennis Academy in New York, described the coaching philosophy at the academy.

“For years, my brother would watch kids hitting ground strokes and say, ‘Why aren’t we serving and returning more'. He wasn't wrong. You’re not going to always hit an ace, so you need to be ready for the first shot, McEnroe said. "I don’t want players forcing shots just to get it under the four-shot barrier or saying, ‘I don’t need to work on hitting 10 balls in a row because those points don’t matter’.”

Get England vs Senegal Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes