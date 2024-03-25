Holger Rune's decisive loss to Fabian Marozsan in the second round of the 2024 Miami Open has sparked a discussion among tennis fans.

Following his quarterfinal exit at the Indian Wells Masters, Rune would have looked to make a deep run at the Masters 1000 event in Miami. However, his hopes were dashed in the second round. After a first-round bye, the sixth seed lost to Fabian Marozsan in his opener.

Marozsan pulled off a stunning 6-1, 6-1 upset over the World No. 7 in just 59 minutes to advance to the third round, where the Hungarian will take on Alexei Popyrin.

Fans were shocked at Holger Rune being "dismantled" by Fabian Marozsan, criticizing his subpar performance.

"Wow Holger Rune has been absolutely dismantled, humbled and almost embarrassed by Marozsan in Miami. Every top 10 player has a bad day now and then but losing 6:1 6:1 to Fabian is pretty damning. Another big tournament this year where Rune didn't make it past his first opponent," a fan posted.

"Embarrassing display by Rune," another fan chimed in.

Other fans, meanwhile, playfully speculated about the Dane parting ways with his coach Patrick Mouratoglou again, given their tumultuous history.

"Patrick is so getting fired...again. Things won't improve for Holgie until he stops blaming everyone but himself," a fan commented.

"Holy sh*t. Marozsan HAS beat carlos so he can be dangerous but a double breadstick is insane. Patrick, you may be about to walk the plank again..," another fan wrote.

"I wish him good luck with Holger Rune; I don't have hate inside" - Simona Halep on her ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou

Holger Rune and Patrick Mouratoglou

Simona Halep made a return to the WTA tour at the 2024 Miami Open after a successful CAS appeal led to a reduction in her doping ban. The Romanian lost her comeback match, losing 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 to Paula Badosa in the first round.

Following her loss, Halep shed light on her equation with her former coach Patrick Mouratoglou, given his involvement in her ingesting a contaminated supplement, which led to her doping ban.

The former World No. 1 disclosed that she and Mouratoglou maintained a cordial relationship. She also wished the Frenchman luck in his partnership with Holger Rune.

"We saw each other two days ago. We said hello to each other. I wish him good luck with Rune. I know they do a good job. But it's done, so I finish with them working.

"Yeah, we say hello. I actually say hello to everyone, so I don't have, like, hate inside myself. It's good," Halep said in her post-match press conference.