I think the conditions in Roland Garros this year are not the best for Rafael Nadal: Patrick Mouratoglou

The 2020 French Open, a tournament that Rafael Nadal has won 12 times in the past 15 years, is just around the corner. The tournament will start on Sunday 27th September, five months after it's usual slot on the tennis calendar in May due to the global pandemic.

One thing that everybody agrees on is that the tournament will have a different feel this year for the players and fans (at the time of writing, tournament organisers are still hopeful of having fans on the site though this might change by the time the event starts).

Patrick Mouratoglou, one of the most recognisable tennis coaches in the sport today, thinks the tournament is much more open this year, as compared to previous years.

Rafael Nadal has played only one event in the past six months coming into the French Open, where he lost in the quarter-finals in Rome. His rivals Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic will come to Paris having won the US Open and the Italian Open respectively.

"I think this year we are going to have a lot of surprises. The preparation of the players is completely different. The weather conditions make this tournament a different tournament entirely, and we have two players that are at the top of their games in Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic," Mouratoglou said to the Tennis Majors website.

Rafael Nadal after winning the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros.

One of the biggest differences, which many tennis pundits have pointed out is that the weather conditions in Paris will be very different this time - as it would be much cooler and humid compared to the weather conditions in May.

Patrick Mouratoglou says that the slower conditions will affect Rafael Nadal's ability to generate his explosive top-spin at the French Open

Two players capable of beating Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros, says Patrick Mouratoglou https://t.co/kn4DtFO2s3 — Sportskeeda Tennis (@SK__Tennis) September 18, 2020

The French coach, who works with Serena Williams and Stefanos Tsitsipas amongst others, says that these conditions will impact 12-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal much more than some of his rivals. According to him, this is because the Spaniard's ability to generate heavy top-spin depends on the conditions being much faster and warmer.

Advertisement

Rafael Nadal with Novak Djokovic at the 2014 French Open.

“The temperature will be lower, it’s going to be more humid, so the balls will be less lively than usual. For Rafael Nadal’s topspin, it’s also going to be more challenging. One of the reasons that he is the ultimate clay-court player is because of the quality of his topspin, which is so difficult to control."

"It’s difficult to control because it’s explosive, and the ball is so explosive because the courts are fast. I think the conditions in Roland Garros this year are not the best conditions for Rafael Nadal. These are difficult conditions for players who have a great quality of topspin and play very aggressive tennis because the conditions clearly will be much slower."

Rafael #Nadal has insane acceleration on his forehand right before contact. It's so explosive. #wimbledon pic.twitter.com/KVR6PUl4tw — Craig O'Shannessy (@BrainGameTennis) July 2, 2015

Mouratoglou adds that the conditions will favour players with the ability to counterpunch such as Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

"For the counterpunchers who don't miss and who cover the court well, such Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, maybe Medvedev also, for those guys, the conditions will be an advantage," Mouratoglou added.