Patrick Mouratoglou has heaped praise on Holger Rune following the Dane's second-round victory at the 2023 Madrid Open.

Rune overcame a brilliant serving display from Alexander Bublik on Friday (April 28) to win his debut match at the Mutua Madrid Open and continue his impressive start to the clay season.

The Dane began his campaign at the ATP Masters 1000 event with a 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(9) win, converting his fifth match point to win his second final-set tie-break in as many matches.

Reflecting on the "incredible" match, veteran French coach Mouratoglou lauded Holger Rune's "composure" to win it. He also praised the youngster's progress.

"Incredible match and suspens! It took a lot of composure to end up winning it! What an improvement @holgerrune2003!" Mouratoglou wrote.

Holger Rune and Patrick Mouratoglou part ways after six months of journey together

Holger Rune and Patrick Mouratoglou have parted ways after six months of excellent collaboration.

During that time, the Dane achieved some of the most significant successes of his young career. He won his first ATP 1000 title at the 2022 Paris Masters and broke into the Top 10 for the first time.

Mouratoglou shared the news on Instagram and praised the youngster, saying that his enthusiasm and energy helped to make their journey even more special. He also stated that he is a big fan of the Dane and will keep an eye on him.

"Holger! We've successfully completed our mission and ended up having an incredible 6-month adventure, exceeding our original plan of 3 months. It was a pleasure to share this journey with you," Mouratoglou wrote.

"Your energy and enthusiasm made it even more special. I have no doubt that your bright future holds amazing things. I remain your biggest fan and I keep an eye on you with the @mouratoglou_tennis_academy team, @holgerrune," he added.

Holger Rune also reflected on his time with Mouratoglou, saying it was a great learning experience for him and that he will soon see the Frenchman in his academy, where Mike James and Lapo Becherini - both coaches at the Mouratoglou academy - will be working with him directly.

"Thank you so much for your help to the team, Patrick. It’s been great learning for me on many levels on and off court and a lot of good energy. I will take all your advise with me onwards. See you soon at the academy," Rune wrote.

The 20-year-old will next face off against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round of the Madrid Open.

