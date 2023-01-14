Paula Badosa and Ajla Tomljanovic have become the latest players to join the massive list of participants who have pulled out of the 2023 Australian Open.

Badosa sustained a thigh injury during her quarterfinal match against Beatriz Haddad Maia at the Adelaide International 2. Due to the injury, she was forced to withdraw from the semifinals of the tournament as well.

Meanwhile, Tomljanovic endured a knee injury during her campaign at the United Cup. The injury coerced the Australian to pull out of the Adelaide International and now the Major Down Under.

Badosa took to social media on Saturday to announce the disappointing news of her withdrawal from the first Grand Slam of the season.

"Hi everyone, Bad news... During the quarter final match in Adelaide, I hurt myself and after receiving the results I will have to be out a few weeks... Sad to miss Australian Open this year, really going to miss it," she wrote in her Instagram stories.

The Spaniard, however, expressed hopes of returning to action on the court "as soon as possible."

"I will do everything to return as soon as possible. See you soon," she added.

Home girl Tomljanovic apologized to her fans for the upsetting news of her exit via social media on Saturday.

"I'm sorry," she tweeted.

Explaining the reason for pulling out, the World No. 35 stated that she has not completely healed from her injury and that her body is not deemed to be fit even after trying her best to recover on time.

“It absolutely pains me to have to write this message but unfortunately I won’t be able to compete at this years Australian Open. I’ve done absolutely everything in my power to get healthy but just ran out of time to heal and be 100 per cent ready to compete at a high level. It’s been a very tough decision to make but I have to listen to my body," the 29-year-old wrote.

A look at how Paula Badosa and Ajla Tomljanovic fared at the 2022 Australian Open

2023 Adelaide International 2 - Day 4

Paula Badosa and Ajla Tomljanovic locked horns in the first round of the 2022 Australian Open and it was the eighth seed Spaniard who emerged victorious. Tomljanovic was outclassed by her opponent on all fronts of the game as she suffered a humiliating 6-4, 6-0 defeat in front of her home crowd.

Meanwhile, Badosa earned qualification to the second round and faced Martina Trevisan. Another win in straight sets meant the World No. 11 cruised into the third round to meet Marta Kostyuk. She won the match against the Ukrainian in three sets.

However, the dream run for the Spaniard took a major blow when she locked horns with Madison Keys in the fourth round at the Rod Laver Arena. Paula Badosa was thoroughly outplayed by the American as her campaign at the Grand Slam came to an end with a 6-3, 6-1 loss.

