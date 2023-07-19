Paula Badosa amused by meme of herself inspired by upcoming simultaneous releases of 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'

Paula Badosa recently reacted to a meme involving her that was inspired by the upcoming simultaneous releases of the movies 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'.

Both the highly anticipated films are scheduled to be released on July 21, 2023. While 'Barbie' is a lighthearted comedy about the world of the iconic Mattel dolls, Oppenheimer is a serious historical drama about the events leading up to the creation and testing of the world's first nuclear bomb. The internet has been buzzing with content surrounding the release of the two high-profile films on the same day, given the extreme differences in their tone and subject matter. 'Barbie' is directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as Barbie. 'Oppenheimer' is directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Badosa recently saw herself getting involved in the Barbie/Oppenheimer mania, reacting to a meme from the official Twitter page of the BNP Paribas Open that included the Spanish player in it. The meme juxtaposed two different photos of the 25-year-old; one photo of her in a pink outfit with the caption "One ticket for Barbie please", and another black-and-white photo of Badosa with the caption "One ticket for Oppenheimer please", alluding to the the contrast between the two films.

Badosa retweeted the meme, including a laugh-out-loud emoji to express her enjoyment.

Paula Badosa amused by the meme

Paula Badosa's 2023 season is completely a mixed bag so far

Paula Badosa leaves the court after pulling out due to injury

Paula Badosa has had a mixed 2023 season so far. She started the year strong, reaching the semifinals of the Adelaide International 2 before pulling out due to a right abductor injury. The injury forced her to withdraw from the Australian Open as well.

The former World No.1 returned to action in the Middle East, but struggled to regain her momentum, winning only two of her next four matches. She fared better in clay, reaching the quarterfinals of the Charleston Open and the Stuttgart Open. She was then forced to withdraw from the French Open due to a stress fracture in her spine.

The Spainard's best performance of 2023 so far, in terms of matches won, came at the Italian Open. Badosa reached the quarterfinals of the event before losing to Jelena Ostapenko.

The 25-year-old entered Wimbledon ranked No. 35 in the world, but was forced to retire from her second round match due to injury, losing the match 2–6, 0–1 to Marta Kostyuk. She is currently ranked 34th in the world and has won 17 of her 26 matches so far this season.