Paula Badosa and boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrate Greek's US Open 1R win with "post match hugs"

Paula Badosa and her boyfriend, Stefanos Tsitsipas, celebrated his victory in the first round of the 2023 US Open with some "post match hugs."

Tsitsipas began his quest for a first-ever Grand Slam title on a positive note by defeating Canada's Milos Raonic 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 on Monday, August 28 at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

During the match, the World No. 7 effectively limited Raonic, who is known for his effective serve, to just eight aces. Tsitsipas himself hit an impressive 25 winners, while committing only 20 unforced errors. Meanwhile, Raonic struggled, conceding a staggering 48 unforced errors, and allowing Tsitsipas to break his serve on five occasions.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' girlfriend, Paula Badosa, was present among the fans at the stadium to support the Greek, although she couldn't compete in the US Open this year due to a spinal stress fracture she suffered in May.

The tennis power couple have frequently shown their public support and admiration for each other. Tsitsipas and Badosa have even created a joint Instagram account named "Tsitsidosa", where they capture and share their cherished moments together.

Recently, they took to social media to share a picture of them sharing a hug after the Greek's opening-round victory.

"Post match hugs," Badosa captioned the Instagram story.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Dominic Stricker in the second round of the US Open 2023

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2023 US Open

Seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will square off against qualifier Dominic Stricker in the second round (Round of 64) of the 2023 US Open on Wednesday, August 30.

Tsitsipas faced fellow Grand Slam finalist Milos Raonic in his first-round match. The Greek was immediately tested when he had to defend against a couple of break points early in the opening set.

Stefanos Tsitsipas proceeded to break Raonic's serve twice, securing the first set. The second set followed a similar pattern, with Tsitsipas requiring only one break of serve to claim victory.

At one point, it seemed that Raonic would turn the tide of the match as he managed to break Tsitsipas' serve in the sixth game of the third set, taking a 4-2 lead. However, Stefanos Tsitsipas won the next four consecutive games, ultimately winning the match.

Dominic Stricker successfully advanced through the qualifying rounds and faced Australian Alexei Popyrin in the first round. The Swiss clinched the first couple of sets and secured early breaks of serve and tenaciously maintained the lead he had acquired.

Popyrin upped his game and successfully secured the third set, keeping himself in the running. Stricker effortlessly dominated with a 5-0 advantage in the fourth set, only to stumble and lose the following three games. However, he swiftly regained his composure and ultimately won the match 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Stefanos Tsitsipas currently holds a 1-0 lead over Dominic Stricker in their head-to-head record. Their sole encounter took place at the 2022 Boss Open in Stuttgart, where Tsitsipas emerged victorious in straight sets.