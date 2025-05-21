Paula Badosa and boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas make their feelings clear about marriage

Paula Badosa and her boyfriend, Stefanos Tsitsipas, opened up about their mindset on marriage. The couple has been dating each other since June 2023.

Badosa made a comeback at the Strasbourg Open after her heartbreaking back injury in the Italian Open. She competed in the first round of the event on May 20, 2025, against Marie Bouzkova and advanced to the second round with a score of 3-3, as the opponent retired early from the match.

On the other hand, her boyfriend, Tsitsipas, was last seen in action in the Italian Open, where he couldn't advance further than the second round. On May 11, he squared off against Arthur Fils, who dominated the clash with a score of 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, and qualified for the third round.

Days after this, Tsitsipas and Badosa sat for a conversation with In Sports and answered questions surrounding the ins and outs of their relationship. Talking about how their relationship started with their first date, they also talked about their take on marriage.

Stating that marriage was something that comes naturally, Paula Badosa said:

"Marriage is a union of souls. If it comes at some point, it will come naturally. It is not something that pressures us. Love, connection, everyday life come first."

Following her, Tsitsipas called her the greatest love of his life, saying:

"It is the greatest love I have felt in my 26 years of life, for me marriage in such situations comes with great normality and without pressure about when and how."

Stefanos Tsitsipas shared the most intense moments of his relationship with Paula Badosa

In the aforementioned interview, Stefanos Tsitsipas also opened up about the most intense moments of his relationship with Paula Badosa. He stated that their trips away from the tour made them see their real selves and took their relationship to another dimension. Talking about their peaceful moments, he said:

"Maybe some trips we took away from the tour. When you leave the noise of sports and are just human with each other, everything takes on a different meaning. Our greatest moments are definitely when we are off tour. Without pressure, expectations, and people. That's where we have noticed that our relationship takes on another dimension, a more peaceful and human form with which we both feel that we are living the best version of ourselves."

Paula Badosa opened her 2025 season by competing at the Brisbane International, where she faced an early exit. She was toppled by Elina Avanesyan in the first round with a score of 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 on December 31, 2024.

Her boyfriend, Tsitsipas, started his season by competing at the Australian Open. He faced the same fate as the Spaniard, as he was also bested in the first round by Alex Michelsen with a score of 7-5, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, marking an end to his tournament journey.

