Paula Badosa and boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas show off their matching luxury Rolex watches, enjoy time together ahead of Madrid Open

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas spent time together and flaunted their matching Rolexes ahead of the Madrid Open. The two tennis stars had crossed paths with each other numerous times over the years, but they officially started dating in the middle of 2023.

The couple faced a difficult stint in 2024, when Badosa announced their split due to their demanding careers. However, they soon reconciled after a few weeks and have been strong since. The two are often seen sharing adorable moments on social media and also cheer for each other during matches.

The couple, currently on a break from their busy schedules, is spending quality time together before their tour commences on the ongoing clay swing. Badosa shared a series of pictures on Instagram stories, where she was seen enjoying a cup of coffee, grinding at the gym, and showcasing Rolex watches with Tsitsipas from their fun times in Madrid.

Screenshots via Paula Badosa's IG | @paulabadosa on Instagram

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas are supportive of each other and have publicly expressed admiration for one another. In an interview earlier this year, Tsitsipas spoke on how they also help make each other play better.

Stefanos Tsitsipas on Paula Badosa's successful Australian Open run

Paula Badosa with Stefanos Tsitsipas - Source: Getty

Paula Badosa, who had struggled last year immensely due to her injuries, put in a stellar display during the Australian Open earlier this year. However, her run ended with a semifinal defeat to the current World No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka.

Nonetheless, her boyfriend, Stefanos Tsitsipas, was full of pride as he shared in an interview how he had also contributed to her run by giving her inputs during training and felt overjoyed when he saw her put those to use in her game. He also added that her performance pushes him to do better.

"I felt privileged that I could give her some small advice to help her en route to the semi-finals. She gave me the freedom to give some feedback and tips. Through my advice to her, I also learned things about myself in terms of tennis and how I see the court and how I approach my own game. It pushes me on," he told ATPTour.com.

In other news, Tsitsipas also recently revealed how one of his biggest supporters is Badosa's father, who dons a 'Team Tsitsipas' T-shirt everywhere he goes.

