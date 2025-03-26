Paula Badosa breaks silence with emotional message after heartbreaking Miami Open withdrawal

Paula Badosa penned an emotional message to open up about her heartbreaking Miami Open withdrawal. The Spaniard was playing some brilliant tennis at the WTA 1000 event but had to withdraw from her fourth-round match against rising star Alexandra Eala.

After dealing with a chronic lower back injury for the past couple of years, Badosa finally got her moment when she defeated Coco Gauff to reach the maiden Grand Slam semifinal of her career. After that, she played tennis almost every week, competing at the Abu Dhabi Open, Qatar Open, Dubai Tennis Championships, and Merida Open, however, she retired from her quarterfinal of the Merida Open.

The Spaniard later revealed on social media that her lower back injury had started troubling her again, leading to her mid-match retirement. She then skipped the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, where she is a former champion, but was ready to get going once again at the Miami Open.

She survived a three-set thriller against Victoria Mboko to kick off her campaign. Her injury struggles, unfortunately, resurfaced during her second-round match against Clara Tauson. But the Spaniard didn't let the injury deter her spirit and bravely held on to clinch an astounding 6-3, 7-6(3). However, she later withdrew from her fourth-round match against Alexandra Eala.

Paula Badosa shared an emotional message on her Instagram, admitting that it was tough dealing with the injury and coming back every time. However, she was ready to go through the process and come back to tennis soon.

"Hello everyone, as you know I had to withdraw from Miami and the upcoming tournaments. It's very sad and tough to deal with the pain and specially stopping and coming back every single time. Now it's time to go through recovery process again... Hopefully I will be back soon," she wrote on her Instagram story.

The injury also means the 27-year-old's start to the European clay swing has been postponed.

Injury struggles will delay Paula Badosa's European Clay swing as she announces withdrawal from Charleston Open 2025

Paula Badosa - Source: Getty

The injury struggles have hampered Paula Badosa's start to the 2025 European clay swing. The Spaniard was slated to compete at the 2025 Charleston Open following the Miami Open. The tournament's social media shared the announcement on their page, and also a statement from the Spaniard.

"I'm very sorry I can't make it this year. I have very good memories from this amazing tournament. See you next year," Badosa said.

Paula Badosa had kicked off her European clay swing at the Charleston Open last year as well but suffered an opening-round exit to eventual champion Danielle Collins.

