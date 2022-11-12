Paula Badosa congratulates boyfriend Juan Betancourt on winning an award

Spanish tennis star Paula Badosa congratulated her boyfriend Juan Betancourt after he received an award at the 2022 Summum Awards.

Betancourt, a Cuban model and actor, has been featured in movies such as Toy Boy (2019), The Laws of Thermodynamics (2018) and Desalia, la pelicula (2017).

The Summum Awards are presented every year to four eminent personalities from the fields of sports, fashion, and culture. This year, Betancourt was recognized for his career and contributions and received the honorary award.

Betancourt took to Instagram to express his delight at winning the award and thanked the event organizers for bestowing him with the honor.

"Magical night, unforgettable experience, how nice it is to receive an award, but even more beautiful is to receive it surrounded by people I love very much, people I admire, hardworking people, sacrificed, persistent but above all, good people. Thanks to the whole team of @summum, you are doing a phenomenal job that's why you are growing so much and becoming the reverent luxury magazine of Spain, thank you for this recognition of my career and all that is yet to come," he wrote.

Badosa reacted to her boyfriend's post in the comments section.

"It's the least you deserve," she wrote.

"I have learned to prioritize and protect myself" - Paula Badosa reflects on her 2022 season

Paula Badosa at the 2022 San Diego Open - Day 5

Paula Badosa called time on her 2022 season via a post on social media. The Spaniard pulled out of the Guadalajara Open after suffering from cramps in the first round against Victoria Azarenka.

The Spaniard reflected on a season in which she had good and bad experiences but tried to learn from them all. She added that she never lost her "hope and the strength to keep fighting."

"My 2022 season is over... a year that has passed through all the moments and emotions. Where I've lived from the best experiences to the worst. But where I tried to learn from each of them and especially come out stronger from them (I don't have another) and where I learned to prioritize and protect myself as a person. Where I've made mistakes (never wanting n) and a few right ones too. But through it all, I've never lost the hope or the strength to keep fighting for what I like and want the most," Paula Badosa wrote on Instagram.

Badosa went on to say that she had learned the most from this year and was grateful for the support of her loved ones and "amazing fans."

"Despite all this intensity, I feel so lucky to experience all the amazing things I'm experiencing, that I thought I'd never live. It's been a year of many challenges, professional and personal experiences, which I have undoubtedly felt has been the year that I've had the most to learn and mature in giant steps to continue to stay on top," she continued.

"Luckily, I have people by my side who support me in each of those moments and walk with me hand in hand, whatever happens (you are the best). And I also have some amazing fans, who are always with me and make me smile reading them (Thank you). And well, I don't want to roll up anymore.. Thank you 2022 for everything you've taught me. 2023 let's see what you have for me... I feel like it See you soon my people," Paula Badosa concluded.

