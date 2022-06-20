"She needs time and experience on tour, people have to stop putting pressure on her" - Paula Badosa on Emma Raducanu

After becoming the first Briton in the Open era to reach the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championships last year, Emma Raducanu carries the expectations of her nation ahead of this year's edition.

Raducanu has struggled with injury since her US Open win last year and faces an uphill task amidst the pressure to perform at home.

Over the course of a press conference during the Eastbourne International, World No. 4 Paula Badosa has called on the press and tennis fans to abstain from putting pressure on the youngster who, she states, needs more experience on tour.

"She [Emma Raducanu] needs time and I think she needs more experience on Tour and she will get it but I think people have to stop putting all this pressure on her and expectations," Badosa said.

Asserting that the teenager had a lot to learn, the 24-year-old Spaniard highlighted the fact that Raducanu has already done amazing things in the sport.

"I mean her situation is very tough and she already did amazing things in this sport at a very young age," Badosa said, adding, "I think most of the people are tough on her but in the other side maybe I can understand because press is press. Still, it puts so much pressure on her and she is a teenager still with so much to learn."

You can't expect Emma Raducanu to win every match and every tournament: Paula Badosa

Emma Raducanu with 2021 US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez

Canadian-born Emma Raducanu entered the 2021 US Open main draw as a qualifier and clinched the title without dropping a single set throughout the tournament.

Badosa explained that although the 19-year-old did exceptionally well in one tournament, it was impossible to expect her to win every match and every tournament.

"What she did is play very, very well at one Grand Slam and she won it, so you can see how good she is but you cannot expect her to win every match and tournament because that is impossible. She needs time and she will get it because she has a lot of talent," Badosa said.

Raducanu hit the headlines after becoming the first British player to reach the US Open final since Virginia Wade in 1968. She also became the first-ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam in the Open era.

Despite her sensational title win, the teenager has been unable to sustain the momentum since, with a spate of injuries leading to mid-match retirements and withdrawals.

The Briton had to retire during her opening match in Nottingham earlier this month, which is certain to impact her preparations ahead of Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, Badosa will take on Jodie Anna Burrage in a Round of 32 match at Eastbourne on Tuesday.

