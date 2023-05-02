On Monday, May 1, Paula Badosa's journey at the 2023 Madrid Open came to an end in the fourth round, following her strong performance in the previous round, where she upset sixth seed Coco Gauff. Unfortunately, Badosa was defeated in straight sets, 4-6, 4-6, by Greek Maria Sakkari.

In an interview with Puntodebreak, the World No. 42 spoke about having little room for errors against tough opponents like Sakkari and learning from experience.

"I think the main thing is that she has played very solid and I helped a little with more errors than usual at important moments. The games in which she has broken me I gave away too much and that cannot be allowed against rivals of this level," she said. "I am sad, but I am aware that I am in a process, that I come from below, and I must continue enjoying the track and improving."

Badosa was positive about returning to form after being sidelined by a thigh injury at the start of the season. She emphasized the importance of regular competition and gradual improvement, with the ultimate goal of returning to the top of the rankings.

"The main thing for me is to continue competing regularly, improving little by little and moving forward in the process. In the long term, I want to return to where I was because I believe that I belong to the group of the best in the world," she added.

Paula Badosa to make 'tactical adjusments' to her game ahead of French Open 2023

Paula Badosa at the 2023 Madrid Open

In the same interview, Paula Badosa reflected after her 2023 Madrid Open exit that her game was probably becoming predictable, making it easier for her opponents to anticipate her moves and needed a change-up ahead of her 2023 French Open campaign.

"I see that the players are starting to get to know me, so we have decided to change some things in my game and make tactical adjustments," she said. "It is not easy, in the middle of a game, to change the position of return or launch a parallel in a complicated situation, but I'm on that path so I have to continue on that path."

The 25-year-old, who ended her 2022 season early after the Guadalajara Open due to muscle cramping and suffered a thigh injury at the start of the 2023 season, remained confident about finding her footing again with quarterfinal finishes at both the Stuttgart Open and the Charleston Open.

Badosa's next competition will be at the Italian Open, which is scheduled to take place from May 9-21.

