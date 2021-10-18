Paula Badosa feels "nothing is impossible" after Indian Wells triumph, says she was in shock after winning the "rollercoaster" final

Paula Badosa became the first Spanish woman to lift the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday. The 23-year-old outlasted former champion Victoria Azarenka in a three-set thriller, winning the match 7-6(2) in the decider.

Playing in their first-ever meeting on tour, both women pushed each other to the limit, producing some high-quality tennis in the process. There was very little to choose between the two, but Badosa managed to lift her game in the big moments to eke out the biggest win of her career so far.

During her post-match press conference, Badosa described the match as "really tough". The Spaniard also said she was completely focussed on playing the next point well, and wasn't thinking about much else.

"Yeah, it was really tough," Badosa said. "I think she was playing on a very high level. In that moment I started to focus - at the final of the third set I started to focus on what to do every point, every ball, and not think of anything else."

"I think that was quite important because it was a final," the 23-year-old added. "I really wanted to win it so bad."

Paula Badosa also spoke about how she felt a lot of emotion during Sunday's final. She described the match as a "rollercoaster", before adding that she was in shock after coming out on top at the end.

"Yeah, it was a really tough match," Badosa said. "I think it was like a rollercoaster mentally, emotionally. It was my first final in a 1000. I had a lot of emotions."

"It was amazing," she added. "I'm still a little bit in shock that what happened right now. But in that moment I was super excited and super proud of what I did after three hours fighting on court."

On being asked about the biggest takeaway from her performance in Indian Wells, the Spaniard said the victory made her realize that "nothing was impossible". Badosa added that she was proud of herself as she never stopped dreaming and believing, despite having faced some tough moments in her career.

"Well, I think the first thing that I've learned this week is that nothing is impossible," Badosa said. "If you fight, if you work, after all these years, you can achieve anything. That's the first message that I see that could happen."

"And to dream," she continued. "Sometimes you have tough moments. In my case I have been through tough moments. I never stopped dreaming. That's what kept me working hard and believing until the last moment. Today was the same, so I'm really proud of it."

"It's a goal to go to the WTA Finals" - Paula Badosa

Following her impressive run at Indian Wells, Paula Badosa has now shifted focus on ensuring a spot for herself at the season-ending WTA Finals.

The 23-year-old has climbed 11 places to No. 8 in the WTA Race after her title-winning run here. The Spaniard was scheduled to play at the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca later this month, but she suggested that a change in schedule could now be in store for her.

Badosa said she was looking to rest for a few days, given her busy time in Indian Wells. The 23-year-old added that she is unlikely to play any more tournaments if she secures a spot at the WTA Finals, with the Billie Jean King Cup being an exception.

"It depends because now of course it's a goal to go to the WTA Finals," Badosa said. "If I'm in, I'm going to rest until, I don't know, maybe I want to play a Fed Cup. I will try to play that. Then, of course, the Finals."

"If I'm not 100% in, maybe I will play in Cluj-Napoca," she added. "I don't know. I hope I'm in and maybe I can rest some days."

