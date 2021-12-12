"Paula Badosa and Garbine Muguruza are tremendous players, they show there isn't just one way to play"- Leylah Fernandez

Leylah Fernandez recently spoke about her plans for the upcoming season and gave an insight into her 2021 US Open loss to Emma Raducanu.

The Canadian also lent her thoughts on how Spanish tennis has scaled new heights on the WTA tour, courtesy of Garbine Muguruza and now, Paula Badosa. Muguruza's win in the WTA Finals and Badosa's triumph in Indian Wells mean that there are two Spaniards in the WTA top 10 for the first time since 2000.

Tennis Tracker @TrackerTennis Leylah Fernandez "still can't accept" US Open final loss to Emma Raducanu, says she needs to improve her "whole game" to win a Grand Slam dlvr.it/SF9kd7 Leylah Fernandez "still can't accept" US Open final loss to Emma Raducanu, says she needs to improve her "whole game" to win a Grand Slam dlvr.it/SF9kd7

Leylah Fernandez heaped praise on both players and expressed her admiration for their playing-styles. She believes the differences in their styles are a testament to the versatility within the sport. She said, as reported by the Spanish news agency EFE:

"Paula [Badosa] and Garbiñe [Muguruza] are tremendous players and it is good to see different players in the top 10, with different styles to teach the public that there is not just one way to play."

While talking about her goals for the upcoming season, Leylah Fernandez admitted that she needs to improve her "whole game." She said she needs to polish certain aspects of her playing style before aiming for a top 10 ranking or a Grand Slam.

"I have to improve my whole game," Fernandez said. "I have to improve my forehand, my serve, my volley, everything by two or three percent to be among the [top] 10 in the ranking, among the [top] five, and one day at number one and win a Grand Slam."

Leylah Fernandez beat second seed Aryna Sabalenka to make the 2021 US Open final

The 19-year-old also reflected on her 2021 US Open campaign, which came to an end with a straight-sets loss against Emma Raducanu in the final. She revealed that she still hasn't "accepted that defeat," but feels proud at how she competed against some of the best players in the world.

At Flushing Meadows this year, the unseeded Leylah Fernandez beat three of the top five seeds en route to her maiden Grand Slam final.

"I still can't accept that defeat, but I learned what I can teach the world and that I can play against the greats," the Canadian added.

Leylah Fernandez dazzles at Sports Illustrated awards alongside Billie Jean King

'Sports Illustrated' magazine recently hosted its annual awards gala, where several members of the sporting fraternity were decorated for their achievements over the past year. Legendary tennis player Billie Jean King was also honored with the Muhammad Ali legacy award for being a trailblazer on and off the court.

Leylah Fernandez also walked the red carpet at the star-studded event. She looked chic in a blue dress from fashion house 'Ramy Brook' and glittering heels from 'Jimmy Choo'. Fernandez later posed for a picture with King, which the latter posted on her Instagram.

"Having a wonderful time with old friends and new ones at the Sports Illustrated Awards," wrote Billie Jean King on Instagram.

King also took to Twitter to post a photo with Fernandez and wrote:

"Happy to be in the company of so many terrific athletes tonight, including @leylahfernandez."

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Anantaajith Ra