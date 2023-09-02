Paula Badosa gets emotional as she visits the hospital where she was born while strolling with boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas around New York City

During their time together off-court at the US Open, Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas strolled the streets of New York City.

Badosa has not participated in this year's last Grand Slam as her injury woes continue. Earlier this year, she damaged her back during the Italian Open and consequently did not compete at Roland Garros.

The Spaniard, however, tried to test her body at the Wimbledon Championships but failed to go any farther than the second round, retiring midway in her encounter against Marta Kostyuk.

Tsitispas, on the other hand, was handed a shock defeat by Swiss prodigy Dominic Stricker in the second round at the US Open. The seventh seed lost the closely fought battle 5-7, 7-6(2), 7-6(5), 6-7(6), 3-6 on Tuesday, August 29.

But the Greek is still in contention in the doubles category at the US Open. With brother Petros on his side, Tsitsipas is scheduled to face the pair of Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek in the second round.

Meanwhile, Badosa and Tsitsipas enjoyed some leisure time in New York as they wandered about the city. The power couple also met with the fans, shared some pictures on social media and wrote:

"We're really thankful for all the love and support we get from fans all around the world. Your cheers make our journey colorful and every move we make is inspired by your excitement. The connection we have with our amazing fans gives us energy and reminds us how much sports can matter. As we keep going, we promise to give back and keep this special bond strong."

The duo also visited the hospital where Badosa was born. In a video shared on Twitter, Tsitsipas recorded her partner as she stood in front of her birthplace.

"Paula Badosa reacts to reuniting with your hospital where she was born at," the Greek was heard speaking in the video.

The former WTA No. 2 was born in Manhattan on November 15, 1997. Her family later moved to Barcelona, Spain.

"25 years ago! 25 yea 26 almost… my hospital," an emotional Badosa responded.

"Paula Badosa brought a bright light into my life" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Paula Badosa

During his successful campaign at Los Cabos in Mexico this year, Stefanos Tsitsipas revealed that he is excited about his future with his girlfriend Paula Badosa.

“I changed my life because Paula Badosa brought a bright light into it, and I did the same for her. I’ll be completely honest, I’ve never been more excited about the future, both in my private life and in my professional life. I really want to make the most of it,” he said during an interview with ESTO.

The World No. 7 further stated that Badosa is his guiding light.

“Paula inspires me to be the best version of myself, when I am surrounded by people like her she helps me a lot in a positive way, she is the kind of people who guide me,” he said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas appears to be in a happy and fulfilling relationship with Paula Badosa, and he attributes her presence in his life as a source of positivity and inspiration