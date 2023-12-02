Paula Badosa gushes over boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas’ adorable childhood picture

Paula Badosa recently nailed an online guessing game as she correctly identified her boyfriend and fellow player Stefanos Tsitsipas in an adorable throwback picture.

The photo, which was posted by the ATP’s Spanish social media account, shows a young Tsitsipas posing for the camera while sitting on a high chair with a wooden spatula in his hand.

The post asked the followers to guess who the player is, giving a clue that he is a current Top 10 in the world. Badosa replied to the post with a heart-eyes emoji and wrote:

"I know this one 😍."

Paula Badosa on X (formerly Twitter)

Badosa's 2023 season was abruptly derailed by a spinal stress fracture sustained during the Italian Open earlier this year. Despite attempting a comeback at the Wimbledon Championships, the injury forced her to withdraw from the tournament in the second round.

The lingering pain from the fracture compelled her to miss the remainder of the season, including the US Open. Badosa eventually called an end to her season in September.

Tsitsipas hasn't been lucky with injuries either. He was forced to withdraw from his second round-robin match against Holger Rune at the ATP Finals due to a back injury. The Greek retired after just 15 minutes of play, having lost the first two games to the Dane.

Paula Badosa addresses accusations of impeding boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas' professional growth

Paula Badosa at the 2023 Miami Open

Paula Badosa recently spoke out against the accusations that she is ruining her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas’ tennis career.

Badosa had been sidelined by a back injury, while Tsitsipas has also struggled to perform well on tour this year. The Greek player won just one title in 2023 — the Los Cabos Open.

In a recent interview with the Spanish newspaper El Pais, Badosa expressed her disappointment over the accusations that she is hindering Tsitsipas' professional development.

"That has hurt me a lot, because with the whole issue of the injury, I have actually been able to dedicate myself quite a bit to helping him. We both love tennis and he is also a super-working person, we are very similar in the goals we set for ourselves. We talk a lot about tennis, and we help each other a lot," Badosa said.

"As you can see, I have gone to the track to support him or to the gym to accompany him, always respecting the times and his people, his team; He has also supported me a lot with the injury, so when we read those things it impacts us. Sometimes people are not able to understand how that can affect you, or affect a relationship," she added.

Paula Badosa will join Carlos Alcaraz in representing Spain at the 2024 Hopman Cup.