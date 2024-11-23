Paula Badosa gushes over boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas' photography skills on romantic Iceland getaway

Paula Badosa was recently seen gushing over her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas' photography skills. The couple is currently on a romantic trip to Iceland and have been sharing mesmerizing snippets of the trip with their fans.

Badosa withdrew from the Japan Open after announcing the end of her 2024 season. Additionally, she pulled out of the Wuhan Open moments before her match against Ajla Tomljanovic. Her last competitive appearance was at the Ningbo Open, where she reached the semi-finals but was forced to withdraw due to medical reasons.

Stefanos Tsitspas also concluded his season after competing at the Paris Masters, where he reached the quarterfinal, losing in the showdown against Alexander Zverev with a score of 7-5, 6-4. The couple is currently enjoying a romantic getaway to Iceland and has been sharing glimpses of their trip on social media. Badosa was recently seen gushing over her boyfriend's photography skills.

She shared a picture from her Iceland trip on her Instagram story where she was seen donning white winter clothes with an adorable white winter cap, which was clicked by her boyfriend. Lauding her boyfriend's photography skills, she wrote:

"My fav photographer.. no filter needed😍"

Paula Badosa’s Instagram story

Paula Badosa revealed how boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas motivated her 2024 comeback

In an interview with Alex Cortejja, Paula Badosa opened up about how her boyfriend, Stefanos Tsitsipas, said inspiring words that motivated her comeback in the 2024 season. She revealed having thoughts of not competing during the season.

"I will never forget it. I wasn't well; I wasn't where I wanted to be. And I told him, I think I'm going to give up this year because I don't see myself going back to this. And he looked at me with a face like I was crazy and said, 'but you're going to be in the top 10 again soon,'" said Paula Badosa.

She added:

"I looked at him and said, 'this one has gone. He loves me a lot' (laughs)"

Paula Badosa delivered some stellar performances in the 2024 season. She reached the semifinals of the China Open but fell short of advancing to the finals as she was bested by Coco Guaff with a score of 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Along with this, she also reached the semifinals of the Cincinnati Open, where she was defeated by Jessica Pegula with a score of 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

