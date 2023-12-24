Paula Badosa hilariously reacts to boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas' dance moves at World Tennis League

Paula Badosa couldn't contain her amusement at her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas' dance moves at the World Tennis League (WTL).

Badosa and Tsitsipas joined forces with Aryna Sabalenka and Grigor Dimitrov for Team Kites at the mixed-gender team tournament. Other top players like Iga Swiatek, Daniil Medvedev, and Andrey Rublev also traveled to Abu Dhabi to take part in the event.

Team Kites dominated the competition, reaching the final by finishing at the top of the leaderboard with 79 points. Team Eagles, featuring Medvedev, Rublev, Mirra Andreeva, and Sofia Kenin, also advanced to the summit clash with 75 points and a higher win percentage than the Falcons.

While the tennis has been riveting in itself, the event also incorporated elements of glamor and entertainment, with renowned musical artists 50 Cent, Neyo, Akon, and others putting on performances.

Adding to the entertainment value, Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas delighted the crowd by shaking a leg before heading out onto the court. Although they started off dancing together, the Spaniard ultimately doubled over in laughter after watching Tsitsipas' moves.

Badosa later reshared a clip of their dance on social media, hilariously conveying her continued amusement with laughing emojis.

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂," she posted on her Instagram story.

Paula Badosa: "Stefanos Tsitsipas makes me become better as a player, as a person"

Following their mixed doubles win over Daniil Medvedev and Sofia Kenin, Stefanos Tsitsipas expressed his delight at teaming up with Paula Badosa. He lavished praise on the Spaniard, calling her his "favorite" WTA player.

"It went amazing. It went amazing. I mean, it’s a pure pleasure to be sharing with not just Paula but someone that, you know, I’ve been following for a few years. I mean, my favorite female tennis player," he said.

Badosa reciprocated the sentiment, highlighting the positive impact the Greek had on her personally and professionally. She also acknowledged their successful debut as a doubles pairing and shared her appreciation for the experience.

"No as I said, also before, but now, I mean, I’ve been with him, by his side. He inspires me every day. He makes me become better as a player, as a person. So being able for the first time to share the court, it’s really, really nice for me. It’s an amazing experience. And we also had fun. So, yeah. It went well," Badosa said.

Alongside Aryna Sabalenka and Grigor Dimitrov, Badosa and Tsitsipas will represent Team Kites in the blockbuster final against Team Eagles on Sunday, December 24.