Aryna Sabalenka has booked her place in the semifinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart after a hard-fought win over her good friend Paula Badosa.

The two locked horns in the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 event and Badosa was a set and a break up before Sabalenka fought back to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

After the match, the Spaniard took to social media to say that she still loved the Australian Open champion despite losing.

"I still love u," Paula Badosa captioned her Instagram story.

Sabalenka responded to Badosa's message in kind.

"I love you too," she captioned her Instagram story.

The Porsche Tennis Grand Prix quarterfinal was the fourth meeting between Sabalenka and Badosa. The Belarusian's win ensured that their head-to-head record is now tied at 2-2.

"Super happy with the win" - Aryna Sabalenka on beating Paula Badosa in Stuttgart

Speaking at her post-match press conference, Aryna Sabalenka said that she was "super happy" with the win after a "crazy match."

"Yeah, I'm super happy with the win. I don't know. Somehow I was able to turn around this crazy match. Yeah, just super happy with the win. I think it was a great level out there. Yeah," she said.

The World No. 2 then revealed that she had already conversed with Badosa and planned a meal soon in Madrid.

"I mean, we already had some conversation straight after the match. Then right now in the lunch, we spoke a little bit, planned our lunch or dinner Madrid. We're good, we're good," Aryna Sabalenka.

Sabalenka will face Anastasia Potapova in the semifinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. It will be the first meeting between the pair.

Potapova booked her place in the final four after beating fourth seed Caroline Garcia 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. The winner will face either Iga Swiatek or Ons Jabeur in the final.

Paula Badosa will next be seen in action at the Madrid Open.

