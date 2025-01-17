"Let’s not try to create drama" - Paula Badosa comes to support boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas after rumors spread about Australian Open outburst

Paula Badosa cleared the air surrounding her apparent outburst in the direction of boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas during her third-round match at the ongoing 2025 Australian Open. Tsitsipas was cheering Badosa on from her box, with the Greek ATP star himself having been eliminated from the men's singles event in the first round.

Former World No. 2 Badosa, who has enjoyed a remarkable resurgence since mid-2024, registered a hard-fought 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 third-round win over Marta Kostyuk. During a break in play, it seemed as if a rather animated Badosa was airing her frustration in Tsitsipas' direction. The cameras were on the Spaniard first, and when they focused on the Greek, he appeared to be telling his girlfriend to calm down.

However, later, Paula Badosa took to X (formerly Twitter) and revealed that her animated gestures were meant for coach Pol Toledo, who happened to be sitting immediately in front of Stefanos Tsitsipas. Badosa also lauded Tsitsipas for vociferously cheering for her from her box.

"I wasn’t with Stef it was with my coach that was in front of Stef. Let’s not try to create drama. Stef was the best supporter out there," Badosa wrote.

Badosa had previously urged the Melbourne crowd to applaud for Tsitsipas, citing the Greek's recent on-court fortunes.

"Stefanos Tsitsipas will come back" - Paula Badosa to crowd after Australian Open 2R win

American youngster Alex Michelsen proved too difficult for Stefanos Tsitsipas to deal with in the pair's first-round clash at the 2025 Australian Open. As a result, the Greek, who was seeded No. 11 in the men's singles draw, endured a shock 5-7, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6 defeat and suffered a premature exit at the prestigious hardcourt Major.

Following her comprehensive 6-1, 6-0 rout of home hope Talia Gibson in the second round, Badosa had words of praise and encouragement for Tsitsipas, who was in attendance for the Spaniard's stellar performance.

"He always complains about my long matches, so today I am proud of myself. It's incredible to have him by my side, he inspires me a lot, especially such a good player. He gives me a lot of advice. Let's give him a round of applause because he's not going through his best moment, but he will come back," Badosa said.

The former World No. 2 is slated to face either Jessica Pegula or Olga Danilovich in the fourth round.

