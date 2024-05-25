Paula Badosa jokes about being irked by French Open journalists asking her about "gossip" amid getting back together with boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas

Paula Badosa playfully hinted that she may not have enjoyed the talks surrounding her relationship with Stefanos Tsitsipas. Badosa shared a picture from the press conference before the 2024 French Open, which is scheduled to get underway on May 26, to express her opinion.

Earlier in May, Badosa, via a post on social media, confirmed that she and Tsitsipas ‘amicably’ decided to part ways. However, recently, Tsitsipas said that he got back together with the Spaniard.

The duo has been in a relationship ever since Badosa broke up with Juan Betancourt last year. From there on, Badosa and Tsitsipas have been seen cheering for each other during matches around the globe. The couple, popularly known as 'Tsitsidosa' among fans, have also been active with their relationship on social media platforms.

With the clay-court Major coming up, Badosa reckoned that questions around tennis should be asked rather than focussing on gossip.

"When they ask you about gossip instead of tennis," Badosa wrote on her Instagram story.

Stefanos Tsitsipas on getting back together with Paula Badosa: "She did not do anything wrong, nor did I do anything wrong"

After getting back together with Paula Badosa, Stefanos Tsitsipas slammed the critics for spreading false information about him and his girlfriend. The Greek was quoted as saying by SDNA:

"We are together. I will explain why some people make up different stories about us. Not that I care, but I think people should not take it that way. Paula did not do anything wrong, nor did I do anything wrong."

As far as on-court business is concerned, Tsitsipas is set to lock horns with Marton Fucsovics in the first round of the French Open on Monday, May 27. Recently, he slumped to an unexpected defeat at the hands of Nicolas Jarry in the quarterfinal of the Italian Open and would be looking to bounce back at the earliest.

The closest Tsitsipas got to winning the Claycourt Major was back in 2021 when he finished as runner-up after losing to Novak Djokovic in the final.

Badosa, on the other hand, will be up against Katie Boulter in her first-round match on Monday. She will go into the Major after losing to Coco Gauff in three sets in the fourth round of the Italian Open.