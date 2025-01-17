Paula Badosa makes her feelings known about boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas' "nervous" presence at Australian Open 3R

Paula Badosa admitted to her boyfriend, Stefanos Tsitsipas, being "nervous" during her third-round win at the 2025 Australian Open. Badosa reached the fourth round at the Melbourne Major for the second time in her career, with her first time being in 2022.

Seeded 11th at the Australian Open, Badosa kicked off her campaign with a solid victory over Wang Xinyu, securing a 6-3, 7-6(5) win in the first round. She then dominated Australian wild card Talia Gibson with a 6-1, 6-0 victory in the second round. Most recently, in the third round, she triumphed over the 17th seed, Marta Kostyuk, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, to advance to the fourth round.

Following her win against Kostyuk, Paula Badosa expressed her gratitude for the "support" she received from her boyfriend, Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was present in her player's box during the match.

She revealed that Tsitsipas had been offering his valuable tips and support throughout her matches. She even admitted that the Greek tends to get more "nervous" than she does during her games.

Paula Badosa also took a moment to thank the crowd for their support during her matches.

“Yeah, well I was saying that to my coach honestly but no, he was very supportive, giving me amazing tips like going for being aggressive. He was supporting me at every point. I think he was more nervous than me but I really appreciate that, his support here. Also you guys [the crowd] were amazing today. I see Spanish flags here,” Badosa said

Prior to beginning her campaign at the 2025 Australian Open, Paula Badosa competed at the Brisbane International, where she was seeded fourth. Her campaign in Queensland was a short one as she fell to Elina Avanesyan in the second-round match.

The Spaniard then competed at the Adelaide International where she triumphed over qualifier Peyton Stearns 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-5 in the first round before losing to lucky loser Ashlyn Krueger 6-7(5), 7-6, 2-6 in the second round.

Paula Badosa will face Jessica Pegula or Olga Danilovic in Australian Open 2025 4R

Paula Badosa at the 2025 Australian Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Paula Badosa will take on the seventh seed, Jessica Pegula, or Olga Danilovic in the fourth round of the 2025 Australian Open.

Badosa and Pegula have met four times on the WTA Tour, with the American emerging victorious in three of those matches. Their most recent encounter was in the fourth round of the 2024 China Open, where Badosa claimed a 6-4, 6-0 victory.

Jessica Pegula kicked off her 2025 Australian Open campaign by defeating qualifier Maya Joint 6-3, 6-0 in the first round. She then went on to beat Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-2 in the second round, setting up a third-round clash with Olga Danilovic

Meanwhile, Paula Badosa has faced Danilovic three times on the WTA Tour, with the latter winning two of those matches. Their most recent meeting was in the first round of the 2019 Abierto Zapopan in Guadalajara, where the Serb emerged victorious with a score of 6-4, 7-5.

At this year's Australian Open, Olga Danilovic started her campaign by defeating Arantxa Rus 6-4, 6-4 in the first round. She then went on to overcome the 25th seed, Liudmila Samsonova, with a score of 6-1, 6-2 in the second round, earning her a spot in the third round where she will face Pegula.

