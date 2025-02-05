Paula Badosa makes feelings known on Madison Keys winning her maiden Grand Slam at 29 and what message it sends to other players on tour

Paula Badosa recently opened up about Madison Keys winning her maiden Grand Slam at the 2025 Australian Open at the age of 29. While the Spaniard herself had a phenomenal maiden Major semifinal run, the American ousted the likes of Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek, and two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka to win the title.

Badosa marvelled at Keys for consistently playing her high-level tennis throughout the tournament and felt that the American winning a Grand Slam at 29 was 'amazing'. Keys had made it to the final of the US Open in 2017 but was decimated by her friend Sloane Stephens 3-6, 0-6.

“It was incredible. Her level was very high the entire week, I was watching matches. When she plays like this, she’s very tough to beat. I always said that she’s a very talented player. So for me, seeing win a Slam when she’s 30, it’s amazing. Because it makes you believe that anything can happen," Paula Badosa told the National.

The Spaniard also felt Madison Keys' win sent out an inspiring message to other players that your seeding doesn't necessarily control how far you can go in a Major.

“You don’t have to be seeded No 3, 2, or 1, to win a Slam. You can be outside of the top 10 and win against anybody when you have the talent and the puzzle is connected, when you’re connected in that moment. And I think she was connected, she was in that flow state and everything came to her and it’s really nice. Because I think for other players also it’s inspiring.”

Meanwhile, Paula Badosa also enjoyed a staggering run at the Melbourne Major ousting the likes of 17th seed Marta Kostyuk, rising star Olga Dannilovic, and third seed Coco Gauff. However, Aryna Sabalenka ended her dream run 4-6, 2-6 in the semifinals.

"Hopefully next time she doesn’t play that perfect" - Paula Badosa discusses heartbreaking defeat to Aryna Sabalenka

Discussing her defeat to Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa admitted she was far from her best during the match but gave the Belarusian her flowers for being at her finest.

“When you see that kind of level, of course that day I was far away, I lost in straight sets. But generally, I think I’m getting there, I’m there. But when the No 1 player plays like a No 1, it’s tough to find solutions. So that day for me was credit to her."

However, she took positives from her campaign and felt she was getting close to reaching her peak level. The Spaniard recently opened up about her struggles with mental health.

"Hopefully next time she doesn’t play that perfect. But I think I’m getting there and all the phases of like tennis-wise, physical-wise, mental-wise, every day I’m closer to that level.”

Up next, Paula Badosa will kick her Middle East swing off against Linda Noskova at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Open.

