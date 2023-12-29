Stefanos Tsitsipas is all praise for girlfriend Paula Badosa as he recently urged the Greek community in Australia to support the Spaniard ahead of her potential comeback Down Under.

Tsitsipas and Badosa are the 'it' couple of tennis at the moment. During the 2023 French Open, the Spaniard was spotted in the audience during one of Tsitsipas' matches, sparking rumors of a budding romance between them.

Since confirming their relationship, the couple has frequently and publicly expressed their love for each other on social media. They've exchanged loving messages and launched a joint Instagram account called 'Tsitsidosa,' among other things.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa also made their mixed doubles debut together recently at the World Tennis League in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and tasted victory together.

The Greek, who is currently in Sydney, Australia, to represent his country at the United Cup, took some time out of his busy schedule and gave an interview to 2GB. Tsitsipas lavished praise on his girlfriend, claiming that he is Badosa's No. 1 fan and vice versa.

"She [Paula Badosa] has been a very important part of my year and one that has brought me a lot of joy, a lot of confidence in my everyday life," Tsitsipas said. "She is a great support, Paula. I've built a very good relationship with her, which is extremely important and she is my No. 1 fan and I am her No. 1 fan. We carry each other."

The 2023 Australian Open finalist then urged the Greek community in Australia to rally behind the Spaniard when she returns to the WTA Tour Down Under after a lengthy injury layoff.

"I would like to see the Greek people support her. There isn't such big of a Spanish community in Australia, so if you guys see Paula, just make sure you support her and give her the same love and encouragement that you have been giving to me," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

Looking back at Stefanos Tsitsipas' Australian Open 2023 run

Stefanos Tsitsipas pictured at the 2023 Australian Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas had a fairytale run at the 2023 Australian Open, reaching the final while dropping sets in only two of his fixtures. It was his second Major final, having reached the summit clash of the French Open in 2021.

Tsitsipas beat Quentin Halys, Rinky Hijikata, Tallon Griekspoor, Jannik Sinner, Jiri Lehecka and Karen Khachanov on his way to the title match against Novak Djokovic.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion, who was attempting to win his record 10th Melbourne Slam title, did so with ease, defeating the 25-year-old Greek in straight sets.