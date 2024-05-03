Paula Badosa offers glimpse into her creative side with her soon-to-be-released earrings collection

Paula Badosa has revealed her creative side by launching her own earring design project. Badosa shared a sneak peek of her upcoming collection, where she also conducted a poll to gauge their interest.

Badosa, currently ranked World No. 101, recently faced an early exit against compatriot Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 at the Madrid Open.

Badosa shared a side profile of her face on Instagram on Friday, May 3, showcasing one of the earrings from her upcoming design project. The Spaniard also engaged her fans in a poll, asking if they were interested in her upcoming project.

"Sneak peek of one of my latest projects… My own earring designs are coming out soon," Badosa captioned her Instagram story.

The 2024 season has been a disappointing one so far for Paula Badosa. The Spaniard returned to competitive tennis at the Adelaide International in January after a prolonged back injury hiatus that dates back to the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. The 26-year-old has played seven tournaments this season with 15 matches this year, winning six and losing nine.

Paula Badosa made a heart-breaking revelation about her persistent back injury issues

Paula Badosa at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Paula Badosa shared a distressing update about her persistent back injury.

While participating in the Indian Wells tournament in March, the doctors informed Badosa that her tennis career might face complications due to her health condition.

"Honestly, I have goosebumps again, because in Indian Wells the doctors told me it’ll be very complicated to continue my career," Badosa said on the WTA Insider podcast.

To manage the situation, cortisone injections were recommended for the Spanish player, which could potentially extend her competitive years.

"And I said, okay, I need a solution – something. So you know, we tried these injections – cortisone. And they said, this is the only option we can give you and maybe you will have to keep doing that if you want to play for a few more years," she explained.

"I’m like, a few more years? I’m still 26," Badosa added.

Despite being advised to reduce her appearances on hardcourt, Badosa confessed that accepting this reality was a tough challenge.

"So for me that was very tough. And you’ll have to handle, especially the hardcourt, you have to play very less, and play less tournaments and all this. So for me (who) loves to compete, that was a very, very bad news," Badosa said.

The Spaniard is next scheduled to compete at the Italian Open in Rome.