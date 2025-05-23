Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur, Belinda Bencic & others send touching messages to Caroline Garcia as Frenchwoman announces shock retirement

Caroline Garcia, the French WTA star who has won eleven singles WTA Tour-level titles and reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 4, recently confirmed that she would be retiring after playing a few more tournaments, including Roland Garros. Several fellow stars, both active and retired, later congratulated the Frenchwoman on her impressive career. Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur and Belinda Bencic were among them.

On Friday, May 23, Garcia took to her Instagram and shared a heartfelt post to announce her decision.

"Dear Tennis, it’s time to say goodbye ❤️ After 15 years of competing at the highest level – and over 25 years of dedicating almost every second of my life to this sport – I feel ready to turn the page and open a new chapter," Garcia wrote. (translated from French)

"My journey hasn't always been easy. Since my inception, tennis has always represented much more than victories or defeats. It was love or hate. Joy or frustration. And through it all, I am deeply grateful for everything this adventure has offered me. For everything tennis has given me. For the strong, passionate, determined woman he helped me become," she added. (translated from French)

Caroline Garcia, who also happens to be a former No. 2 in doubles, also looked forward to her participation at the 2025 French Open, her 14th and final successive appearance at the prestigious claycourt Major.

"That said, it ain't quite over yet. Still have a few tournaments to play. First one, at home, in Roland-Garros. My 14th consecutive participation - and last. So, to all my tennis family out there, let’s get together one last time, to dream together, and fight once more," Garcia continued.

The 31-year-old concluded by expressing her desire to immerse herself in whatever's left of her tennis career, before thanking her fans for their support over the years.

Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur, Ashleigh Barty, Belinda Bencic, Garbine Muguruza and Monica Puig were some of the high-profile names from the tennis world to deliver their reactions to the news in the comments section.

"Caro🥰❤️ you’re great, you deserve the best!," Badosa wrote.

"❤️😢🙏🏻," Jabeur added.

"An amazing journey and a very very special person. Congratulations, my friend ❤️," Barty chimed in.

"❤️🙏🏽," Bencic commented.

"😢," Muguruza added.

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ Congrats on an amazing career!," Puig weighed in.

Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur, Belinda Bencic, Ashleigh Barty, Garbine Muguruza and Monica Puig's reactions to Caroline Garcia's retirement announcement on Instagram (Source: Instagram/carogarcia)

Garcia's greatest accomplishment so far in singles came in 2022, when she won the prestigious year-end WTA Finals.

Caroline Garcia's 2022 tennis season ended on sweet note as Frenchwoman clinched WTA Finals title

Caroline Garcia poses with the 2022 WTA Finals trophy (Source: Getty)

In the final of the 2022 WTA Finals, Caroline Garcia registered a 7-6(4), 6-4 win over Aryna Sabalenka. It marked an incredible end to the Frenchwoman's 2022 season, during which she was ranked outside the top 70 at one point. After the win, Garcia said:

"It’s definitely a lot of giant happiness. A crazy final, a lot of intensity on every point. Just really proud of the work we did through all the year. It was a great match -- really went for it. I’m really happy to win my biggest title."

In team events, Garcia was a part of the 2019 Billie Jean King Cup-winning France team. In doubles, she has so far won eight titles, including the 2016 and 2022 editions of Roland Garros.

At the 2025 French Open, Garcia is set to begin her campaign with a first-round clash against Bernarda Pera from the USA.

