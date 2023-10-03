Paula Badosa opens up about her secret to happiness, draws parallels between her culture and boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas', and more

Paula Badosa recently shared with her fans her secret to happiness, her experiences in Greece in the company of her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsiapas, and her struggle with injuries among other things.

Badosa has been out of tennis action since this year's Wimbledon. She bowed out of the London Major with an injury mid-match in the second round.

She was later included in the Canadian Open and US Open main draws but pulled out of the tournaments because of an injury to the spine she suffered during the Italian Open earlier this year.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed her break alongside boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas. She also cheered for him during the US Open. The Greek has been going through a rough patch lately as he failed to make his mark in New York and crashed out of the China Open opener.

Meanwhile, Badosa held an interactive session with her fans on social media where she answered a few questions asked by her followers. She talked about handling her emotions while not being able to compete on the court.

"Well with injuries so long there are always cracks but I’m handling it the best I can. Thank you, I hope to give joy soon," she wrote.

The Spaniard then answered a fan's question regarding her experiences with Greek culture and wrote:

"I love the Greek culture, you share so many similarities with the Spanish culture. Love everything from it, can’t wait to get to know even more & more. Sagapo."

The World No. 54 also opened up about her mantra to happiness and said:

"Always try to see the positive side of things. There have been moments in my life that has not been so, and there are worse days than others but I know that makes me stronger and gives me experience to learn to handle it better each time."

"I think we have to live all kinds of experiences in life to know later what you want, what you like and what you don’t. I am at a moment where I try to focus on the good I have, and above all live in the moment, because today we will not live it again, so let’s enjoy," Paula Badosa added.

Paula Badosa via Instagram stories

Paula Badosa hopes to make a comeback soon

Paula Badosa in pictured Dubai: World Tennis League

Paula Badosa further remarked that she was still recovering from the spinal fracture and hoped to compete again as soon as possible.

"Still recovering from my spine stress fracture. Hopefully soon I’m back on court. Vamos," she wrote in her response to a fan.

Another one of her followers wondered if Badosa's best days in tennis were behind her or if she would live up to her full potential. The Spaniard replied:

"Let’s hope this one arrives."

The former French Open quarterfinalist also revealed that she enjoys getting creative with the interior spaces when she is away from the tennis court.

Paula Badosa via Instagram stories