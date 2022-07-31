Paula Badosa picks Serena Williams as the best player of all time, talks about her proudest moment on the court

Paula Badosa has said that she thinks Serena Williams is the best player of all time.

Serena Williams is widely regarded as the GOAT. She has etched her name into history with 23 Grand Slam singles trophies, 14 doubles titles, and 73 WTA Tour titles.

The 40-year-old made her comeback at the 2022 Wimbledon championships after a year-long hiatus. However, her run was cut short by Harmony Tan in the opening round and Williams lost 7-5, 1-6, 7-6(10-7) to the Frenchwoman.

Paula Badosa recently participated in a game called "finish the sentence" during an interview with the LTA, where she was asked a number of questions. Upon getting asked who the best player of all time is, the World No. 4 said without hesitation that it is none other than Serena Williams.

The Spaniard also spoke about her proudest moment, which was her victory in the 2021 Indian Wells tournament.

At the Indian Wells Open in 2021, Badosa defeated two-time champion Victoria Azarenka to earn the biggest victory of her career. The 24-year-old became the first Spanish woman to win the trophy after winning the thrilling encounter, 7-6(5), 2-6, 7-6(2) in a little over three hours.

"It really amazed me how she had all this hunger for the game and still has it"- Paula Badosa on Serena Williams' return

Day Eight: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Earlier in July, during the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Paula Badosa expressed her opinion on the American's much anticipated return to the tour. Williams' "unexpected" comeback from injury surprised many people, including herself, according to her. She also praised the 40-year-old's "hunger" for the sport.

"I think it surprised everyone," Badosa said, adding, "But it’s very good to have her back, and it really amazed me how she had all this hunger for the game and still has it. I think it is a great inspiration. I hope she can be back for much more time, because I think she does very good for tennis."

Badosa went on to say that she definitely does not want to face her at Wimbledon and that she is hoping that another player will have to draw her instead.

"Of course I don't want to play against her, " Badosa said. "I hope the draw goes for another player, because of course no one wants to play against Serena and less on grass. So let's pray for that," she added.

