Paula Badosa reacts to boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas getting 'overcooked' while enjoying sunny day in Monte Carlo

Paula Badosa reacted to Stefanos Tsitsipas' pictures from the latter's time, basking in the sun on the beaches of Monte Carlo. The World No. 20 made a second-round exit at the 2025 Italian Open and took a short break from the ATP tour grind.

Tsitsipas shared a 4-picture carousel on Instagram showcasing the highlights of his French Riviera stay. The first one was a selfie where the Greek could be seen wearing a pair of quirky sunglasses and smiling into the camera with sunscreen smeared on his face. He captioned it:

"Covered in sunscreen, slightly overcooked, and 100% in my element."

The other two pictures were of the Monte-Carlo Beach Club, where Tsitsipas had presumably checked in. The last picture was of a car dashboard displaying a message that its service was overdue by over a month, possibly indicative of the 2023 Australian Open finalist's relaxed mood.

The pictures drew a reaction from Paula Badosa, who used laugh-till-cry and heart emojis to send love to her boyfriend.

Screengrab from Stefanos Tsitsipas' Instagram/@stefanostsitsipas98

Badosa has bounced back from her chronic lower back injury troubles and is competing at the Internationaux de Strasbourg. She has received a first-round bye and will face the winner between Alizé Cornet and Marie Bouzkova in the second round on Tuesday, May 20.

Stefanos Tsitsipas "happy" for girlfriend Paula Badosa taking necessary care of chronic injury woes

Paula Badosa(left) and Stefanos Tsitsipas(right) at the 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards. Image: Getty

Paula Badosa withdrew from her 2025 Italian Open second-round match against Naomi Osaka after the recurrence of her chronic lower back injury. The World No. 10 has been forced to the sidelines on and off since last season for the same concern.

In a post-match press conference after his opening-round win against Alex Muller at the Italian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas supported Badosa's decision to withdraw from the event and put her health first.

“I have been trying my best to support her in whichever way I can and know. Only she knows what her limits are. I think she’s being smart. She was very naïve and stubborn when it first happened about two years ago. She really wanted to get back as soon as possible. I remember telling her she’s rushing and doing things too fast," he said.

“I’m happy that she learned how to listen to her body and knows how to respond accordingly to the pain and discomfort she might have. So, I’m happy she’s taking the necessary time that is required for her to be 100%,” he added.

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas are set to enter the 2025 French Open in the quest for their maiden Grand Slam in their respective singles draws. The French Open will commence on Sunday, May 25, and the main draw will be announced on Thursday, May 22.

