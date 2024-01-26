Paula Badosa reacts to boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas honoring his Greek heritage with Nick Kyrgios & Thanasi Kokkinakis, approves of Davis Cup proposal

Stefanos Tsitsipas' girlfriend and fellow player Paula Badosa recently reacted to Nick Kyrgios' playful suggestion that he and Thanasi Kokkinakis might join forces with Tsitsipas to form a formidable Greek team at the Davis Cup.

The Davis Cup is a men’s team competition that pits countries against each other in a knockout format. Kyrgios and Kokkinakis, both Australian citizens, have Greek ancestry from their parents.

Kyrgios recently posted a picture of himself with Kokkinakis and Tsitsipas on Instagram on Thursday, January 25, joking that the two Aussies might soon represent Greece on the international level.

"Things could be looking nice for team Greece soon 👀👑😤" Kyrgios wrote.

Tsitsipas, who is a Greek national, commented:

"Davis Cup loading…"

While Kokkinakis added:

"Trouble….😂"

Screenshot from Instagram

One of the most notable reactions came from Badosa, who expressed her approval of the idea with a series of emojis. The 26-year-old has been dating Tsitsipas since mid 2023, and the couple has been seen together at various tournaments and events.

"😍😂🔥🙌"

Paula Badosa on Instagram

Kyrgios and Tsitsipas previously engaged in a highly entertaining match at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, where the former stunned the latter in a four-set thriller in the third round. The match was full of drama and controversy, as both players received code violations, argued with the umpire, and taunted each other.

A look at Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa's performance at the 2024 Australian Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa had overcome injuries to reach the latter stages of the 2024 Australian Open.

Tsitsipas was aiming to go one better than his runner-up finish at the 2023 Australian Open, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in straight sets. However, he was stunned by Taylor Fritz, 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-3, 6-3, in the fourth round.

Tsitsipas had a promising start to the tournament, winning his first three matches against Zizou Bergs, Jordan Thompson, and Luca Van Assche, only losing two sets in the process. However, he could not overcome Fritz, who had also beaten him in straight sets in the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters last year.

Badosa, on the other hand, reached the third round of the Melbourne Major for the second time in her career. The Spaniard returned to the WTA tour this month after taking seven months off due to a back injury. She defeated Taylor Townsend and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in straight sets in previous rounds.

Badosa’s run at the Australian Open was halted by Amanda Anisimova, who beat her in straight sets.