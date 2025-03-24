Paula Badosa receives sweet message from sister Jana after surviving injury scare to reach Miami Open 4R; Spaniard lovingly reacts

Paula Badosa's sister Jana celebrated as her sibling braved an injury to keep her Miami Open campaign alive. The 10th seed beat 20th-seeded Clara Tauson 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the third round.

Ad

The match between Badosa and Tauson started with a tough service game for the Spaniard, who had to fend off five break points to hold her serve. After being on serve till the seventh game, Badosa made her move in the eighth, breaking the Dane's serve and winning the set by serving it out in the next game.

However, at the beginning of the second set, Badosa felt pain in her lower back and had to receive on-court medical treatment. The Spaniard was visibly in discomfort and almost in tears as a similar injury had hampered her career in the last few years and has already caused her to withdraw from multiple events this year.

Ad

Trending

However, in great mental resolve, the 10th seed got back in the match, saved the break points she was facing, and eventually won in the second-set tiebreaker.

After her win, her sister Jana who was in the stands, shared a one-word reaction to her sibling's hard-fought win.

"@paulabadosa Vamosss," she said

Badosa saw her sister's post and shared it on her Instagram story with four pink heart emojis.

Paula Badosa reacts to her sister's post after her Miami Open win, (Source: Instagram)

Badosa will now face the tournament sensation Alexandra Eala in the next round.

Ad

Paula Badosa had Grand Slam success in 2025

In Picture: Paula Badosa (Getty)

Barring injuries, Paula Badosa has had a successful season in 2025 so far, with reaching her maiden semifinal at the Australian Open being her highlight. The Spaniard has had to pull out from two events already - the Merida Open and the BNP Paribas Open. At the Merida Open, she won the first set in her quarterfinal match against Daria Saville before retiring. She withdrew from her opening match against Caroline Dolehide at the BNP Paribas Open.

Ad

Badosa made a tremendous comeback in 2024, winning her fourth career title at the Citi Open, and reaching the last eight at the US Open. She also reached the semifinals of the WTA 1000 events in Cincinnati and Beijing. Her on-court exploits earned her the distinction of being the WTA's comeback player of the year.

The former World No. 2 doesn't have a good record in Miami, reaching only one quarterfinal in 2022. She has a great chance to make a deep run this time, but her fitness might cause her problems.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback