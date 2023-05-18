Former World No. 2 Paula Badosa feels that she "is on the right track" following her loss against Jelena Ostapenka in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open in Rome.

The Spaniard rallied from a set down to level the scoring in the second set, but the former French Open winner had the last laugh. At the end of 1 hour and 47 minutes, Ostapenko beat Badosa, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 to reach her maiden semi-final in Rome. She will now lock horns with reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina for a place in the final.

Speaking to Eurosport after the match, Paula Badosa reflected on her match. Elaborating further, she addressed how Ostapenko made it difficult for her to hold onto the match.

"She has played very, very well. In the end, I tried to hold on as much as I could, I tried to be there, throw it back, try to be a little more aggressive... But hey in the end she has also made it very difficult for me," Badosa stated.

The World No. 35 added that she always had the hope to win the match, but in the end, it was physically tough for her to win points in the match.

"I always felt like I could take it with me. I try to fight to the last point. I think physically it was costing me a little, I was already on the edge at the time, but I've always continued to believe," Badosa added.

The 25-year-old continued by saying that she is feeling good about being on the right track as she is winning good games now.

"I've been several weeks now that I think they are being from less to more, they are being positive, I am feeling good, I am winning good games. Obviously, I would like to get to more final rounds but this is a process and I think I'm on the right track," Paula Badosa added.

Paula Badosa to be seeded at French Open 2023

2022 French Open - Day Five

Paula Badosa has also confirmed her participation in the upcoming French Open. Speaking to the media after her loss against Jelena Ostapenko in the Italian Open quarter-finals, the former French Open quarter-finalist stated that she would take a short break and then resume her preparation for the Paris Major.

"Now rest a few days. I have been here for many games and many days in a row. Then prepare for Paris, I'll be there soon. It is an important tournament for me and I want to continue enjoying and improving along the way," the Spaniard said.

In the last couple of weeks, Baodasa has produced impressive results by reaching the quarter-finals of the Charleston Open, the Stuttgart Open, and the Italian Open.

Due to her time in Rome, Paula Badosa is now ranked No. 28 in the live WTA rankings and will be seeded at the upcoming French Open, slated to commence on May 28.

