Paula Badosa booked her spot in the Round of 16 at the 2023 Madrid Open with a sound victory over Coco Gauff on Saturday, taking down the American 6-3, 6-0 in straight sets.

Speaking at her press conference afterwards, the Spaniard revealed that she knew exactly what she was going to do in the match beforehand -- target Gauff's forehand relentlessly, which has been a well-known liability on tour for quite a while now.

While the World No. 42 admitted that Gauff was a very good player with a "crazy" backhand and defense, she claimed that the 19-year-old could sometimes start panicking when her service games aren't going to plan.

"I mean, she's a very good -- she plays amazing when she's defending. She's very fast. She has crazy backhand, very good serve, especially first serves," Badosa said. "I just try to return her every ball to make her play one more. Sometimes when she feels she doesn't have free points on the serve, she starts to serve a little bit worse."

Targetting the forehand, therefore, was a clear plan of attack for the 25-year-old, who further added that she just wanted to give the ball to Coco Gauff and push her to make unforced errors herself.

"And of course going more to her forehand, most because her backhand is very good, and when you have like the spot there, you just go there, but I just tried to go to her forehand. Yeah, sometimes just give it to her and make her like do more what she can. And, yeah, that's a little bit the tactic that I can say now. I hope she doesn't read it," Paula Badosa said.

"I'm proud of myself, I have been working very hard" - Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa at the Mutua Madrid Open

Paula Badosa then spoke about her own game, stating that she was "proud" of herself for managing to beat a top 10 player, especially in such resounding fashion. Having worked very hard for so long, the Spaniard was happy to finally reap the rewards of her labor.

On top of that, playing such a good match in front of her home crowd in Madrid made the victory all the more sweeter for the World No. 42, who referred to the win as "special."

"I'm proud of myself. I mean, I have been working very hard. It's been tough. I mean, tennis life is very tough. Every week you're losing and you have opportunities and you don't get it. Sometimes you get it. It's a tough career, you know," Paula Badosa said.

"So matches like this, as I said before, and in this court with all the crowd supporting you, it makes me feel like everything, it's worth it. Even though it's like third round, but it's as well special for me. After a tough year and after how I left here last year, yeah, I'm proud at how I managed everything," she added.

