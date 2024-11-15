Paula Badosa's boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas sends endearing birthday wish to his 'favorite girl' with adorable morning video

Paula Badosa received a heartfelt birthday wish from her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Spaniard turned 27 on November 15, 2024.

Badosa and Tsitsipas started dating in 2023 and the couple broke up for a short while this year before reconciling. The duo often share glimpses of their time together, and a very recent one of those instances came from the Greek on his girlfriend's birthday.

Tsitsipas took to his Instagram stories to share a video where Badosa could be seen posing for a picture, only to end up laughing after finding out her boyfriend was actually filming her. The 26-year-old captioned the story:

"Good morning, good luck and happy birthday to my little girl."

Stefanos Tsitsipas' Instagram story (Image Source: Instagram)

Paula Badosa also shared Stefanos Tsitsipas' story on her Instagram stories and responded to it by stating:

"Love you!"

Paula Badosa's Instagram story (Image Source: Instagram)

Badosa and Tsitsipas have also played mixed doubles together and teamed up at this year's US Open. The couple faced the Mexican pair of Giuliana Olmos and Santiago Gonzalez in the opening round but suffered a 7-6(3), 6-4 defeat.

They were also set to compete at the French Open but withdrew from the competition.

Paula Badosa on Stefanos Tsitsipas' Spanish-speaking skills

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas during the Eisenhower Cup in Indian Wells (Image Source: Getty)

Paula Badosa spoke to former player and compatriot Alex Corretja on Movistar about Stefanos Tsitsipas' Spanish proficiency. The 27-year-old said that the Greek hasn't been doing well in that department and that the next year, he would travel with a Spanish teacher.

"He is not doing well. He has surprised me badly. "I have told him off. And he has asked me for Greek! I am putting pressure on him. He says that next year he is going to travel with a teacher who speaks Spanish to him," Badosa said.

The Spaniard has had a resurgent 2024, winning 37 of 55 matches. She won the Citi Open in Washington, her first title in two years, reaching the semi-finals of WTA 1000 events in Cincinnati and Beijing. Badosa also reached the quarter-finals of the US Open, rising to World No. 12 after being below the Top 100 at one point in 2024.

She's now representing Spain at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Malaga, where they are playing Poland. Badosa is up against Iga Swiatek and finds herself a set down. At the time of writing, the two are tied at one set apiece after the Spaniard won the second set via a tiebreak.

