Paula Badosa's boyfriend teases Dominic Thiem after Spaniard and Grigor Dimitrov best him in World Tennis League doubles

Paula Badosa's boyfriend Juan Betancourt jokingly taunted Dominic Thiem for getting outclassed by the Spaniard during a doubles match in the World Tennis League.

The mixed-gender exhibition tournament at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena witnessed Badosa's team Falcons in action against Team Hawks on day 2 and Betancourt was among the crowd to support his girlfriend.

The 2021 Indian Wells Masters champion paired up with Grigor Dimitrov as they locked horns with Dominic Thiem and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of the Hawks. Badosa and Dimitrov fought back from a set down as they won the match 5-7, 6-3, 10-4, with the last set decided on a tie-break.

Betancourt relentlessly cheered for his girlfriend from the sidelines and later shared his delight on social media.

"Not even Thiem can with you," on his Instagram story as he shared a clip from the match where Badosa can be seen outplaying Thiem in a hard-fought rally.

Juan Betancourt's Instagram story.

While Badosa and Dimitrov's win in the doubles pushed the Falcons to an early lead, her team failed to register a win against the Hawks on Tuesday. With favorites Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic suffering defeats in their women's singles and men's singles fixtures respectively, the final score read 30-27 as they were three points short of the Hawks.

Despite the team's loss, Betancourt was delighted to see his girlfriend register a win in her tie. The 32-year-old is a renowned actor and model and has been dating Badosa since 2021. The couple are active on social media and often share adorable moments.

Paula Badosa to face Team Eagles' Caroline Garcia in her next match at World Tennis League

Paula Badosa at the 2022 San Diego Open

Paula Badosa's Falcons will lock horns with Caroline Garcia's Eagles in the next match of the World Tennis League and both teams will be desperate for a win having lost their opening matches.

The Spaniard will look to continue her winning form when she takes on the 2022 WTA Finals champion on Wednesday. Caroline Garcia will enter the match on the back of a defeat against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in her initial tie. She went down fighting against the Polish player in straight sets (6-3, 6-4).

The World No. 4 has a comparatively lighter task in hand when she takes on Badosa. But with Badosa's current form, Garcia will have to step up her game to take anything out of the contest.

Paula Badosa has faced off against the Frenchwoman once before, at the 2019 Mallorcan Open in the Round of 16. Garcia emerged victorious on that occasion, winning the encounter 6-2, 6-7(1), 6-3.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes