Paula Badosa's ex-boyfriend extends warm birthday wishes to Garbine Muguruza

Paula Badosa's ex-boyfriend Juan Betancourt recently had a virtual interaction with 2-time Major winner Garbine Muguruza.

Badosa had previously dated Betancourt from mid-2021 to early 2023. The former World No. 2 eventually broke up with the Cuban model, though, before pursuing Australian Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas. The couple are smitten with each other, if their adorable photos together are anything to go by.

Betancourt, meanwhile, has remained single since parting ways with Paula Badosa earlier this year. The 33-year-old was spotted in the replies to Garbine Muguruza's Instagram post earlier on Monday (October 9).

The Spaniard, who is on a sabbatical from pro tennis since April, recently took to social media to flaunt a one-shoulder gown that she had donned on her birthday - on Sunday, October 8. The 30-year-old wrote in her caption:

"Turning 30 and grateful for all the beautiful things I've lived #birthdaygirl."

While the former World No. 1's fans cheered her on as usual in the comments, Betancourt also extended warm wishes to Muguruza on the occasion.

"Congratulations," he wrote, followed by two party-popper emojis.

A screen capture of Betancourt's birthday wish to Garbine Muguruza

Paula Badosa continues her recovery from serious back injury that derailed her 2023 season

Paula Badosa just played one of the four Major tournaments in 2023 due to injuries

Paula Badosa, meanwhile, has only played 11 tournaments on the WTA tour this year due to numerous injuries. The 25-year-old's best results have come at the WTA 1000 event in Rome and the WTA 500 event in Adelaide, where she reached the quarterfinals and the semifinals, respectively.

The 25-year-old withdrew from the Australian Open in January due to an adductor injury sustained during her campaign at the WTA 500 event in Adelaide the week before. She then played for a few months but was unfortunately forced to withdraw from the French Open due to a stress fracture in her L4 vertebra.

The former World No. 2's injury seemingly worsened as she made her much-awaited comeback at Wimbledon. It was there that she was forced to retire mid-way through her second-round match against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk.

Paula Badosa has since been on the sidelines, withdrawing from last month's US Open. She has since been advised by her doctors to rest, forcing her to call quits on the remainder of her 2023 WTA tour season.

The Spaniard, however, is hopeful of making her return to competitive tennis by January 2024. She also recently insisted that she would love to play mixed doubles with her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Happy Slam next year.

"I hope to be ready in January. Now I must not move because it is the spine and it is a sensitive point. I hope to be in Australia in January and to play mixed doubles with Stefanos,” she said to SDNA last month.