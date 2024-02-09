Paula Badosa’s mother Mireia has joined the Spaniard and her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas for a trip to Doha ahead of the 2024 Qatar Open.

Badosa is currently on a comeback trail, having spent the better part of 2023 on the sidelines due to injuries. The former World No. 2 recently competed in the Hua Hin Championships, where she suffered a setback. Her campaign came to an abrupt halt in the second round after she retired mid-match citing the recurrence of her back injury.

At the time, Paula Badosa said that she and her team were working on reducing the inflammation in hopes of getting back to the competition soon. The 2021 Indian Wells champion has since completed her training block in Dubai, where she resides.

Badosa has now landed in Doha ahead of the WTA 1000 Qatar Open. She is accompanied by her boyfriend, World No. 10 Stefanos Tsitsipas, and her mother, Mireia Gilbert.

The pictures of the couple bonding with the Spaniard’s mother during their travel recently emerged on social media. The three also posed for selfies together.

Paula Badosa on Instagram

Paula Badosa commenced her 2024 season at the Adelaide International, where she faced an opening-round loss. She then contested the Australian Open, where she suffered a third-round exit.

Due to her prolonged absence on tour, Badosa is currently ranked World No. 79, and has thus not secured a direct main-draw entry at the upcoming WTA 1000 in Doha (February 11-17). The Spaniard could potentially earn a wildcard entry, but the tournament hasn’t made any official announcement yet.

While Paula Badosa would hope to make a mark at Qatar Open 2024, Stefanos Tsitsipas to won't compete at the event

Stefanos Tsitsipas pictured at the 2024 Australian Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas hasn’t had the best start to his 2024 season. After a quartefinal appearance at the United Cup, the former World No. 3 contested the Australian Open. Tsitsipas, who was the runner-up at the 2023 event, failed to make a mark in Melbourne this time around. He was knocked out of the Australian Open by Taylor Fritz in the fourth round. Tsitsipas has since played just one match - at the Davis Cup.

While the Greek is accompanying Paula Badosa to Doha ahead of the Qatar Open, he, himself, won’t be competing in the ATP equivalent of the event.

The ATP 250 Qatar Open will take place from February 19-24, immediately following the WTA 1000 tournament. World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, World No. 5 Andrey Rublev and World No. 18 Karen Khachanov are set to feature as the top three seeds.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, meanwhile, features on the entry list of the Mifel Tennis Open in Mexico, which will be held simultaneously, from February 19-24.