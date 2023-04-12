Paula Badosa, the world no. 31 in the WTA rankings, recently spoke to Marca about her experience of playing on the clay courts of David Lloyd de La Finca.

During the interview, she was asked about being compared to former tennis star Maria Sharapova early in her career, and whether or not the comparison bothered her. She replied:

"Getting upset not because they compared me to a legend who played tennis very well and was also very elegant, but it put a pressure on me that I was not used to and that I did not know how to manage."

Badosa also opened up about the pressure she felt to live up to the expectations set for her and how it affected her both mentally and physically.

"Everyone expected me to be top 10 at 18 and I wasn't ready physically, mentally, or tennisally for it."

The Spanish player shared that she works with a psychologist to help her with the mental aspects of her game.

She emphasized the importance of having a team and environment that prioritizes the well-being of the person rather than just the player. Badosa believes that focusing on self-improvement and being good with oneself, coupled with talent, can lead to positive results on the court.

"I have a team and an environment that also supports me a lot and that is more concerned about the Paula, person, than the Paula, tennis player. They make me see that if you improve every day and you are good with yourself, if there is talent, the results end up coming."

Paula Badosa to compete at Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart

Paula Badosa

Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa has received a wildcard entry for the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, set to take place from April 15-23, 2023.

After competing at the Miami Open, where she reached the quarterfinals, Badosa is looking to continue her impressive form on the clay courts of the Porsche Arena.

Badosa, who is currently ranked 31st in the WTA rankings, has had an excellent start to the 2023 season. She began Miami Open 2022 on a positive note, winning her opening match against Yulia Putintseva with a score of 6-3, 6-4.

The 25-year-old also progressed to the third round of the tournament, along with Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff. Despite performing strongly in the fourth round, Badosa revealed that she was feeling unwell.

Unfortunately, her illness caught up with her in the quarterfinals, and she retired from the match against American Jessica Pegula while trailing 1-4 in the opening set.

Poll : 0 votes