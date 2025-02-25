Paula Badosa sends emotional message to Andrey Rublev after relating to his heart-breaking "losing purpose to live" admission

Paula Badosa recently sent an emotional message to Andrey Rublev, backing him for speaking up about his mental health struggles and depression. The Spaniard said she could relate to his sentiment.

Rublev bowed out of the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships with a narrow loss to qualifier Quentin Halys 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(5) on Tuesday, February 25. The Russian was coming off of a stellar week in Doha, where he ended his nine-month-long title drought to clinch his 17th trophy and a second at the tournament.

Before his campaign in Dubai, Andrey Rublev, who was disqualified at the semifinal stage following an on-court outburst last year, opened up about dealing with depression.

"I was just kind of in a loop, lost with myself for a couple of years of not finding the way, not understanding what to do, what for? It sounds a bit dramatic or whatever, but like what’s the reason or purpose to live? Just completely lost with myself," he told the National.

"I'm not happy, I'm not in a good or bad place, but I'm not feeling any more stress, I'm not feeling anxious, I'm not having depression. I'm just neutral, not happy, not bad, but at least I found the base and that's like a beginning," Andrey Rublev added.

Paula Badosa, who’s been vocal about her own mental health struggles, was touched by her colleague’s candidness. She wrote:

"So much respect for you @ Andrey Rublev 97. Listening to all this really moves me and I know how much pain it is."

"This will only make you stronger at the end of the day. I'm glad you're feeling better. thanks for speaking up," Paula Badosa wrote on X.

What Paula Badosa about her mental health in light of Andrey Rublev'ss remarks

Badosa pictured at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships - Image Source: Getty

Both Paula Badosa and Andrey Rublev have scripted successful tennis careers. However, their journeys haven’t always been smooth sailing. In 2022, months after clinching her maiden WTA 1000 title in Indian Wells, Badosa reached a career-high ranking of World No. 2. She also enjoyed success as a junior, winning the 2015 French Open girls’ title.

Things, however, didn’t go as planned for the Spaniard in 2023 as a prolonged back injury derailed her season. Her struggles continued through mid-2024 before she staged a monumental comeback, winning her first title in more than two years at the WTA 500 Citi Open. She broke new ground at the 2025 Australian Open, making her first Grand Slam semifinal.

Paula Badosa recently appeared on Caroline Garcia’s Tennis Insider podcast, where she laid bare her battle with depression.

"In my case, I always say that I love this sport, but there is always one moment in your life when it becomes a job. It becomes pressure, responsibility, and so many expectations that it's very tough to handle," she said.

"The process of maturity is like super fast (in tennis), and I think that's why in my case, I'm never ashamed to say it. I went through depression and went through mental health problems," she added.

Badosa was most recently in action at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships, where she lost a tight battle against Elena Rybakina 4-6, 7-6(8), 7-6(2), despite having six match points. The 27-year-old has since shifted her focus to the WTA 500 Merida Open, where she is the second seed.

