Paula Badosa sends emotional message as she delivers heartbreaking Madrid Open update

Paula Badosa is going through a rough patch in her tennis career and recently shared an emotional message with fans, confirming her withdrawal from the ongoing Madrid Open. The WTA 1000 event is especially meaningful to her as it’s her home tournament, but much like last year—when she suffered an early and disappointing exit—things haven’t gone her way this time either.
Badosa’s most recent appearance came at the Miami Open, where her run ended in the fourth round. She was forced to give a walkover during her match against rising star Alexandra Eala, citing a troubling lower back injury that has continued to hamper her progress.
Following her exit in Miami, the Spaniard returned home for treatment and took some time off to focus on her personal life with boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas. The couple enjoyed a getaway in Monaco, shared fun drives, and later attended the Laureus Sports Awards in Madrid—turning heads with their chemistry, sparking couple goals, and even dropping subtle hints about a possible wedding in the future.
But now, Paula Badosa is quite heartbroken about missing the Madrid Open, especially since she's already in the Spanish capital. She took to her Instagram Stories to share the news of her withdrawal, writing:
“Hey everyone, I wanted to let you know that unfortunately I won't be able to play Mutua Madrid Open. I've tried to do everything possible until the last moment because you know how excited I am to play at home, but it's being a complicated injury. I hope to be 100% soon. Big hug, Paula.”
The former World No. 2 later took to X (Twitter) and posted:
Paula Badosa had provided injury update before start of Madrid Open 2025
Paula Badosa gave her fans an update on her injury ahead of the 2025 Madrid Open, opening up about her condition in an interview with the WTA. She admitted that the back injury had been quite difficult to deal with, but added that she was slowly making progress and starting to feel better.
Badosa said:
“My back is good, slowly getting better. It’s been a tough injury, honestly, this one, because it was totally different from the last one. It was an injury that was touching the nerves, so I was constantly having pain. My normal life was a disaster, honestly. I couldn’t even move from the couch.”
“Slowly, step by step, every day I’m feeling a bit better. Hopefully, I will be my 100 percent soon. Not right now, but soon,” she added.
If everything goes as planned, the Spaniard is expected to fully recover before the Italian Open, which starts in May, and be ready for the second Grand Slam of the year, the French Open.