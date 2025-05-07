Paula Badosa shares loving 2-word message for sister Jana as they go sightseeing in Rome amid Italian Open

Paula Badosa took in the sights of Rome with her sister Jana amid the Italian Open, the first-round matches of which are underway. The World No. 10 has received a first-round bye and will face the winner between Sara Errani and Naomi Osaka in the second round on Friday, May 9.

Ninth seed Badosa's best result at the Italian Open has been a quarterfinal finish in it's 2023 edition. Last year, she made it as far as the Round-of-16 before falling to Coco Gauff. The American later lost in the semifinals to eventual title-winner and this year's defending champion, Iga Swiatek.

Badosa shared a picture on her Instagran story where she could be seen embracing her younger sister Jana while posing for the camera on the cobbled streets of Rome. The siblings kept it casual with loose hair, tank tops and denims as they lovingly held each other's hands.

Badosa captioned the image:

"The little @janabadosa." (translated from Spanish)

Screengrab from Paula Badosa's Instagram @palabadosa

Badosa was last seen on-court at the Miami Open. Since then the Spaniard has faced persistent lower back injuries that have forced her to withdraw from this year's Indian Wells Open, Charleston Open and most recently, the Madrid Open.

Paula Badosa shares Grand Slam dream, opens up about special bond with sister Jana

Paula Badosa at the 2025 Australian Open. Image: Getty

Paula Badosa began her 2025 season with a bang, reaching her maiden Grand Slam semifinal at the Australian Open. However, Badosa's injury woes that had kept her sidelined for most of her 2024 season were back, keeping the Spaniard on-and-off the court since March.

In an interview with Eurosport, Badosa shared about pushing hard to keep her Grand Slam dream alive,

"First is the love of tennis... and well, I admit that I still dream of a Grand Slam. This year I had it close, so now I want it more, I'm going to keep pushing all my life, even knowing that now there are some players who make the difference".

She mentioned her disappointment at having to withdraw from tournaments and expressed gratitude for the support of her mother Mireia Gibert, sister, Jana and coach Pol Toldeo.

"For me the most important person is my sister, I also do it a lot for my mother, we have a very special relationship linked to tennis. With Pol [Toledo] the same, every time I withdraw from a tournament I feel that I fail them, even if they insist that they are with me in the same boat."

She added that she felt a special bond with her sister.

"I left home when I was 14 years old and she was 4, more than a sister for me she is like a daughter. I was always in charge of playing mother and sister, with all due respect to my mother. Then she went to the United States to study, we are always talking 24/7, there is not a day where I don't talk to her for a couple of hours. We have a very close relationship."

Despite a little dip to No. 11 in February and March, Paula Badosa has maintained her position in the Top 10 in her season with a 12/7 win-loss record so far.

