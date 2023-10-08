Paula Badosa shares recovery update: "After a few weeks out, finally some workout done, so happy"

Spain's tennis star Paula Badosa has shared a positive update on her recovery.

Badosa sustained a stress fracture to her spine during a quarterfinal run at the Italian Open in May this year. She sat out for the remaining clay season, including the French Open, owing to the injury.

The Spaniard made a comeback to the court at the Wimbledon Championships. She began her grasscourt campaign on a positive note with a victory over Alison Riske-Amritraj in the opening round. However, her next match against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk finished prematurely as she was forced to retire due to discomfort.

Badosa was included in main draws at the Canadian Open and US Open but withdrew from both hardcourt tournaments as she was not perfectly fit to compete. She announced an end to her 2023 season with a social media post prior to the New York Major.

"After struggling for many months to compete again, I am ending my season. Those of you who know me know how much I like to compete and how difficult it has been to make this decision," she said.

"We have tried everything together with my team but the pain is not letting me move forward. Thanks to the people who are still by my side in these hard times. See you next year, stronger than ever," she added.

The 25-year-old, who has been sidelined for a few weeks now, has recently announced that she has got some workout under her belt finally.

"After a few weeks out finally some workout done, sooooo happy. Let’s go for more. PS- exhausted," the World No. 54 wrote.

Paula Badosa on Instagram.

Paula Badosa: "I hope to be in Australia in January to play mixed doubles with Stefanos Tsitsipas"

Paula Badosa is currently ranked World No. 54.

Earlier in September, Paula Badosa had revealed that she wished to recover in time to play mixed doubles with her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian Open next year.

"Things are not good at the moment. You need time to heal from a stress fracture and the process is long. I hope to be ready in January. Now I must not move because it is the spine and it is a sensitive point. I hope to be in Australia in January and to play mixed doubles with Stefanos,” she said (via SDNA).

Badosa and Tsitsipas could have made their mixed doubles debut at the Wimbledon Championships in July this year had the former stayed fit. The couple were scheduled to face the American pair of Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek in the second round at SW19.