Paula Badosa, Sloane Stephens, Maria Sakkari & other WTA stars turn up the style at Merida Open 2025 players' party

Paula Badosa, Sloane Stephens, Maria Sakkari, and other WTA stars recently graced the 2025 Merida Open players' party in stylish outfits. The WTA 500 event in Mexico is set to begin on February 24.

No. 1 seed Emma Navarro leads the top half of the draw at the Merida Open, with No. 2 seed Badosa headlining the bottom half. The duo will compete for the WTA 500 title alongside Anna Kalinskaya, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Sakkari, Stephens, and defending champion Zeynep Sonmez.

Ahead of their opening matches, the WTA stars put their fashionable sides on display for the Merida Open players' party. Paula Badosa looked elegant in cream-colored jacket and pants, and a grey top, which she paired with chic gold jewelry.

Marta Kostyuk dazzled in a stylish white dress, rounding out her look with black sandals and a matching handbag. Camila Osorio also opted to wear a white outfit for the event.

Meanwhile, Maria Sakkari donned a cozy black and white set, with Sloane Stephens also choosing a casual look by attending in gray track pants, a white t-shirt, and a relaxed cardigan.

Maria Sakkari and Sloane Stephens at Merida Open players' party

Paula Badosa gears up for Merida Open 2R clash against Camila Osorio or Jaqueline Cristian; Sloane Stephens to face Petra Martic in 1R

Paula Badosa gears up for Merida Open 2R - Image Source: Getty

Paula Badosa was recently in action at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships, where she reached the third round before losing to Elena Rybakina. The Spaniard will continue her quest for her first title of the season at the Merida Open.

Following a first-round bye, Badosa will face the winner between Camila Osorio and Jaqueline Cristian in her opening match. Should the World No. 11 triumph in her tournament opener, she will potentially face Marta Kostyuk or Anhelina Kalinina in the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 event.

Meanwhile, Sloane Stephens will take on Petra Martic in the first round. The American holds a 3-0 winning record against Martic, including a clinical 6-4, 6-3 victory in their most recent meeting in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Madrid Open. If Stephens extends her dominance against the Croatian, she will lock horns with top seed Emma Navarro in the second round.

On the other hand, Maria Sakkari will kick off her campaign against defending champion Zeynep Sonmez. If she beats Sonmez, the Greek will battle Magda Linette or Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the second round, followed by a potential quarterfinal encounter with Navarro or Stephens.

