Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas have created a buzz on the internet with their latest selfies and social media interaction.

There was an interesting change in Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas’ profile pictures on the music app Spotify. The pair’s individual profiles on the app featured two never-before-seen selfies of them together.

Tennis fans were quick to notice the surprising update, and while Badosa and Tsitsipas were initially mum about the change in their profiles, they eventually reacted to the fans’ growing curiosity with a cryptic social media exchange.

“Waiting for the Spotify bonus after that… @SpotifySpain,” Paula Badosa tweeted.

“Ok, so we’re going regional on this? @SpotifyGreece,” Stefanos Tsitsipas responded.

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas’ social media interaction comes a day after the Greek suffered a straight-sets loss to Carlos Alcaraz 6-1, 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the quarterfinals of the ongoing French Open.

Badosa, meanwhile, last competed in the 2023 Italian Open, where she faced a quarterfinal exit. The Spaniard, who missed this year’s Australian Open due to a left thigh injury, suffered an unfortunate spinal stress fracture during her campaign in Rome. The latest injury forced her to pull out of this year’s French Open.

It is worth noting that despite her on-court absence at the Parisian Slam, the former World No. 2 was spotted in Stefanos Tsitsipas’ box during his fourth-round clash against Sebastian Ofner on Sunday.

The tennis duo have yet to provide any context regarding their recent interactions. Fans, however, believe that Tsitsipas hinted at his forthcoming Spotify update during the on-court interview after his fourth-round win against Ofner.

“I listen to music lately, a lot. Let’s keep that for another time,” Tsitsipas said, laughing.

A brief look into Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas’ 2023 seasons so far

Tsitsipas at the 2023 French Open

Paula Badosa has faced multiple injury and form-related setbacks this season. The former World No. 2, who commenced her 2023 campaign as the World No. 13, briefly dropped outside the Top-40 before making a recovery during the claycourt season.

The Spaniard currently holds the 29th place in the WTA rankings. Her significant results this year have been a semifinal run at the Adelaide International 2 and quarterfinal appearances at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix and Italian Open.

Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas held a career-high ranking of World No. 3 after making his second Grand Slam final at the 2023 Australian Open. The Greek has been dealing with a recurrent shoulder injury since then, and has failed to make a significant mark on tour.

Apart from his runner-up finish Down Under, the 24-year-old has also been the runner-up at the Barcelona Open. His overall subpar performances, however, have seen him drop to a ranking of World No. 5.

