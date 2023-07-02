Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas laugh off their adorable zipline fail

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas are not only one of the most talented couples on the tennis circuit but also one of the most fun-loving ones. The duo recently shared a video of themselves enjoying a backyard zipline, but things didn’t go as planned.

The Spanish and Greek tennis sensations made their relationship public earlier this month, after months of speculation and teasing from their fans.

The duo have been inseparable since, traveling together to tournaments and spending quality time with each other. They have also been updating their fans with their adorable selfies, videos, and comments on social media, using emojis and nicknames like “Tsitsidosa.”

The latest addition to their social media content was a hilarious video of them trying out a backyard zipline.

In the video, Badosa and Tsitsipas can be seen sitting on the same zip line seat and flying through the air. However, they didn’t reach the other side as they touched the ground halfway because of their heavy weight. They then burst into laughter as they realized their zipline fail.

The video was originally posted by a fan account on Instagram on Sunday, July 2.

"find someone who looks at you like Stefanos looks at Paula ❤️😍," the video was captioned.

The video was later shared by Paula Badosa on her Instagram story on the same day.

“This is us.” Badosa wrote on Instagram, along with some laugh-out-loud emojis.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa prepare for Wimbledon 2023 showdown

Paula Badosa in Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023

Stefanos Tsitsipas had a strong beginning to the season, making it to the final of the 2023 Australian Open. However, his form and fitness have been a challenge for him since then.

Following the first Grand Slam, he sustained a shoulder injury and experienced mixed results on clay. He reached the runner-up position in Barcelona, made it to the semifinals in Rome, and reached the quarterfinals in Madrid, Monte-Carlo, and Paris.

On the other hand, Tsitsipas has struggled on grass, which raises concerns about his performance at Wimbledon. He suffered an early loss in Mallorca and encountered wrist issues during practice. Moreover, he has never advanced beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon previously. Last year, he was eliminated in the third round by Nick Kyrgios.

As for Paula Badosa, she has not participated in either of the two Grand Slam tournaments this year. She opted out of the Australian Open due to a thigh injury and had to skip the French Open due to a back injury. Given her ongoing recovery from a spinal fracture, there are doubts about her ability to perform well at Wimbledon this fortnight.

