Paula Badosa thanks boyfriend Juan Betancourt for incredible surprise on 25th birthday

Paula Badosa thanked her boyfriend Juan Betancourt for arranging an artwork for her to be made for her 25th birthday.

The Spaniard shared a video of visual artist Mark Rios aka Mr. Dripping painting her on her Instagram story.

"Incredible surprise, what a top experience, what an artist you are," Badosa wrote in her story's caption.

Her boyfriend Juan Betancourt later shared a video of the artwork on his story, captioning it:

"Last birthday present for this little one @paulabadosa."

Badosa later thanked Rios for the artwork, stating:

"Thank you very much for this piece of art @mrdripping."

The WTA World No. 13 celebrated her 25th birthday just days after representing Spain at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. She played three matches at the event, two in singles and one in doubles.

Paula Badosa won her first singles match against Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina before losing to Harriet Dart. She partnered Aliona Bolsova in her only doubles fixture of the tournament, beating the Kazakh pair of Anna Danilina and Yulia Putintseva.

"I've never lost the hope or the strength to keep fighting for what I like and want the most" - Paula Badosa on announcing the end of her 2022 season

Paula Badosa in action at the San Diego Open

Last month, Paula Badosa announced the end of her 2022 season on social media. She wrote that it was a year where she lived from the best and worst experiences, and learned to prioritize and protect herself as a person.

"My 2022 season is over... a year that has passed through all the moments and emotions. Where I've lived from the best experiences to the worst. But where I tried to learn from each of them and especially come out stronger from them (I don't have another) and where I learned to prioritize and protect myself as a person," Badosa wrote on Instagram.

"Where I've made mistakes (never wanting) and a few right ones too. But through it all, I've never lost the hope or the strength to keep fighting for what I like and want the most," she added.

The Spaniard also thanked her fans and the people by her side for their support throughout the season.

"Luckily, I have people by my side who support me in each of those moments and walk with me hand in hand, whatever happens (you are the best). And I also have some amazing fans, who are always with me and make me smile reading them (Thank you)," Badosa wrote.

"And well, I don't want to roll up anymore.. Thank you 2022 for everything you've taught me. 2023 let's see what you have for me... I feel like it. See you soon my people,"she concluded the post.

