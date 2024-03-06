Paula Badosa withdraws from Indian Wells 2024 a day after playing mixed doubles with boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas

Paula Badosa has withdrawn from the 2024 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells due to injury concerns. This decision comes just a day after she played mixed doubles with her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Eisenhower Cup, a one-day Tie-Break Tens event.

Badosa shared took to her Instagram Stories on March 6 to share how disappointed she was to withdraw from her "favorite tournament." She said that she had tried her best to compete, but unfortunately, her ongoing struggle with injuries prevented her from doing so.

"So sorry I have to withdraw from my favorite tournament. I tried everything to be able to play but wasn't enough. I'm having a very difficult time with my injury but I'm fighting everyday to comeback as soon as possible," Badosa wrote.

She added:

"I wanna thank the fans that are sticking with me, specially this past year. I'm sorry I haven't given what you are expecting from me and I'm just giving you sad news lately. (Trust me is the last thing I want also). I also want to thank the tournament for the WC, you are the best tournament in the world see you next year. Hopefully soon the tears will be tears of joy again."

Paula Badosa via Instagram Stories