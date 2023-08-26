Paula Badosa withdraws from US Open 2023, ends season because of injury

Spanish tennis star Paula Badosa has withdrawn from the US Open 2023 because of injury.

Badosa has been struggling with injuries for the past couple of months, suffering a spinal stress fracture during this year's Italian Open.

The injury forced Badosa to withdraw from the French Open and several other tournaments. She returned at Wimbledon, where she had to retire during her second-round match against Marta Kostyuk.

The Spaniard didn't play in any tournament after Wimbledon and has now officially withdrawn from the 2023 US Open, where she was supposed to face Venus Williams in a blockbuster first-round match.

"Paula Badosa has withdrawn from the women's singles event with an injury. She will be replaced by a qualifier/lucky loser," the US Open said in a statement.

The World No. 46 posted an explanation on her social media, revealing that she has not only withdrawn from the last Grand Slam of the year but that she has decided to end her season entirely.

"Hello everyone, I wanted to update you on my situation with the injury... After struggling for many months to compete again, I am ending my season. Those of you who know me know how much I like to compete and how difficult it has been to make this decision," Badosa wrote on Twitter.

The 25-year-old said that she and her team tried hard to recover for the rest of the season, but the pain had become too unbearable for competition.

"We have tried everything together with my team but the pain is not letting me move forward. Thanks to the people who are still by my side in these hard times. See you next year, stronger than ever", Paula Badosa added.

Badosa won't lose too much for withdrawing from the US Open, as she managed to reach just the second round in 2022. After defeating Lesia Tsurenko, 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-3, she lost to Petra Martic 7-6(1), 1-6, 2-6.

Paula Badosa chooses Novak Djokovic over Rafael Nadal

Paula Badosa and Novak Djokovic at the World Tennis League

Paula Badosa chose Novak Djokovic over Rafael Nadal when she was asked to pick between her countryman and the Serb in a video that recently went viral on social media.

In the video, the 25-year-old was asked a simple question: Nadal or Djokovic?

"Djokovic," Badosa said with a grimacing face.

Badosa also called the 23-time Grand Slam champion 'the best' in a recent interview for Cadena SER.

"For now, we can't help but say it's the best. He proved it. Numbers are numbers," Paula Badosa claimed.

"He has everything he needs: mentally, he's a beast. With everything he's been through, he's capable of fighting like that. It seems crazy to me to compete and be so superior in every competition. In terms of tennis, he is the most complete. And physically, he takes such good care of himself," she added.